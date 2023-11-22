Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez reacts on social media after starring for Argentina in 1-0 win over Brazil

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez shared a message on social media after Argentina's famous 1-0 2026 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifiers win over Brazil on Tuesday (21 November).

The game was delayed for around half an hour after Messi led his team back to the dressing room due to violent clashes in the stands. According to Reuters, fans of both teams clashed behind one goal during the national team, which led the police to charge Argentina fans with nightsticks drawn.

Argentina went on to win the game courtesy of Nicolas Otamendi's goal in the 63rd minute. Fernandez (22) started and played 70 minutes before being taken off, completing 94% of his 52 passes, creating one goal-scoring chance, and winning six duels.

After the famous win at the Maracana, Fernandez took to Instagram and wrote:

"We made history again!!! Happy to get this unforgettable victory in my first classic. A disgrace all that happened to people, something that happens constantly in this country and can never happen again.

"That's why we wanted to dedicate this victory to all the people who had a bad time yesterday because of others. This is for you and for all the people in Argentina who encourage us every day. And thanks to this group that fills me with pride, that once again won one of those games that people will never forget."

After the game, Lionel Messi said the situation was 'bad' in the stands as the police 'were once again repressing the people with night sticks'. He said La Albiceleste's team went back to the dressing room 'because it was the best way to calm everything down'.

Where do Argentina and Brazil stand in the qualifying table?

With the win, Argentina remained top of the qualifying group with 15 points from six matches. Brazil, meanwhile, have dropped down to sixth with seven points, having accumulated just one point in their last four matches.

In their earlier qualifying game this month, Lionel Scaloni's men suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Uruguay. Brazil, meanwhile, came into the game against La Albiceleste on the back of a 2-1 loss against Colombia.

Brazil will now have to wait for almost 10 months before playing another qualifier game, when they face Ecuador at home on 24 September next year. They lead the Selecao by one point in the table. Brazil have participated in every FIFA World Cup tournament since its inception in 1930.