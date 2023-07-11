Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez wants his World Cup-winning teammate to join him at the PL club

Enzo Fernandez has admitted that he wants Roma attacker Paulo Dybala to join him at Chelsea. The midfielder said that the two have spoken about it, but does not know if the Blues will make the move.

Chelsea fans on social media have been calling for their side to activate Dybala's release clause. He has a €12 million clause in his AS Roma contract this summer that can be activated by any side outside Italy.

Speaking to Ole, Enzo claimed that he has read about the rumors and spoken to the AS Roma star about it. He wants the FIFA World Cup winner to join him at Chelsea and said:

"I've read something about it, we'll see. I really hope he can come. I've talked to him and I told him I'm waiting for him for an asado [barbeque]. I need someone to share the mate."

Enzo is not the first player to want Dybala to make the Stamford Bridge move. Thiago Silva was at the British GP last weekend and spoke to Sky Sports about it. He also claimed that he is only aware of the rumors in the media and not sure what is happening behind the scenes. He said:

"I saw Paulo Dybala here, they [the media] talk about him coming to Chelsea. I've talked with him and asked him if he is coming. He is a world-class player. I would love to play with him and it would be a massive signing. Let's see."

AS Roma have the option of removing the release clause that expires at the end of July. They need to increase his wages to €6 million per season, and La Gazzetta dello Sport claim they have scheduled a meeting with his agents.

AS Roma star Paulo Dybala dismisses Chelsea links

AS Roma star Paulo Dybala was quick to dismiss rumors of a possible move to Chelsea when quizzed by LaRoma24 on Sunday. He claimed he was focused on the Serie A side and was happy to be at the club.

The forward added that he was scheduled to join training on Monday and said:

"I'm happy to be at Roma, of course. Am I staying here? Yes we are starting training tomorrow."

Jose Mourinho, the AS Roma manager, said that he was in touch with Dybala, but was not aware of the release clause.

