Chelsea star filmed faking phone call to snub fans requesting autographs, video emerges

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has been filmed pretending to be on a phone call to avoid signing autographs for fans.

In the video, Fofana was seen coming out of a building. Before him, fellow Chelsea defender Malo Gusto had come out of the building, but he was interrupted by fans who were calling his name and requesting autographs. Gusto responded positively, stopping to sign various items for the supporters.

Moments later, Wesley Fofana came out of the same building. As he approached the group of fans, who immediately began calling his name, Fofana was seen putting his phone to his ear, appearing to fake a call in an attempt to dodge the fans’ requests. He kept the phone to his ear until he was out of sight of the fans, then quickly boarded the team bus.

Fofana’s gesture however did not go down well with some fans, as some felt he should have taken the time to engage with them and sign autographs.

Wesley Fofana joined Chelsea in 2022 from Leicester City in a deal worth up to £75 million. However, his time at the club has been plagued by injuries, preventing him from featuring in any of Chelsea’s Premier League matches last season. To date, Fofana has made 22 appearances for the west London club across all competitions, scoring two goals.

Ex-Chelsea player Frank Leboeuf says Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill need to up their game despite thrashing Wolverhampton Wanderers

Frank Leboeuf has urged Chelsea defenders Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill to elevate their performances despite the Blues' emphatic 6-2 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. The match saw standout displays from Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke, with Palmer providing a hattrick of assists and Madueke netting three goals, steering the Blues to an impressive away win.

However, Leboeuf, a former Chelsea centre-back, remains concerned about the defensive solidity of the team, particularly pointing out the need for improvement in the partnership between Fofana and Colwill. He said (via Mirror):

"The thing is sometimes you need to be completely different to be a really good pair, and someone has to cover the other one. It’s always different qualities that make in fact a good pair."

''So far they haven’t been productive because they conceded four goals in two games, so it’s too much. But they are not the only ones. They have to find that chemistry with the others as well, with the goalkeeper, with the midfielders as well. It is not only those two. They have great talents, no doubt about that."

"Fofana and Colwill are two great players, but they are very young, both of them. And sometimes it’s hard because, especially in that position, and many centre-backs could have told you, you need experience. They are very young, they are very sharp, they are physically very good and technically also, but they have a lack of experience and we can feel it."

Chelsea will next be seen in action in the Europa Conference League play-off second leg against Servette on Thursday, August 29. The Blues won the first leg at Stamford Bridge by 2-0.

