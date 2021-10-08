Chelsea star identified as ‘dream signing’ by Maurizio Sarri at Lazio: Reports

Maurizio Sarri's Lazio has dubbed Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga a "dream signing," according to reports in Italy.

The Spanish goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Rome for a while now. Sadly, the move to Lazio never materialized.

Sarri bought Kepa for an astounding £71.6million from Athletic Bilbao for Chelsea in 2018. However, he was demoted to Chelsea's number two after a series of lackluster performances under Frank Lampard.

The report reveals that both Sarri and Lazio's director of football, Igli Tare, like the goalkeeper and are hoping to have him on board by January next year.

Sarri helped the Blues win the Europa League and is reportedly very keen to get Kepa on board despite the pair’s infamous Wembley fall-out.

Apparently, a budding loan move for the 27-year-old goalkeeper was plotted in the summer. But the Spaniard chose to remain at Chelsea to fight for the number one spot.

Despite Kepa being dependable this season, Thomas Tuchel has preferred having Edouard Mendy as his first choice, who has looked impenetrable.

Hence a move to Lazio in the hunt for first-team football might see Kepa walk away from the Blues. This has been described as a "dream" move on numerous occasions.

The only hurdle in the transfer could be the finances, with Lazio urging Chelsea to pay at least half of his wages.

Chelsea will be without both their prime goalkeepers if Kepa leaves in January 2022

Edouard Mendy has been absolutely spectacular for Chelsea ever since he was called on board to fill Kepa Arrizabalaga's shoes.

He has kept 19 clean sheets (Premier League) since joining Chelsea and has conceded 28 goals, with over 21 wins under his belt.

Chelsea's defense has looked more organized than ever with Mendy in goal. With Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso and Thiago Silva among others looking sharp as well.

Be that as it may, Mendy will be traveling with the Senegal national team to compete in the African Cup of Nations in January. This will leave Kepa as Chelsea's number one for the month.

Sporting Index @sportingindex 🇸🇳 Edouard Mendy in the Champions League since joining Chelsea...🔵 13 appearances

🧤 10 clean sheets

⚽️ 3 goals conceded👑 Champions League Winner

🏅 Champions League GK of the Year

If Lazio are successful in getting Kepa on loan, Chelsea could be without both of their prime shot stoppers. This would make it difficult to fight for the Premier League and defend the Champions League title.

