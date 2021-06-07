Chelsea star interested in move to AC Milan this summer - Reports

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has expressed an interest in a move to Serie A giants AC Milan.

Chelsea announced their decision to trigger a one-year extension in Giroud's contract on Friday. However, the World Cup winner could still seek a move away from Stamford Bridge.

According to Goal, Olivier Giroud is interested in a move to Serie A giants AC Milan. The French striker has grown frustrated with the lack of game time he has received under Thomas Tuchel during the second half of the season.

The 34-year-old striker has played just 17 games for the Blues in the Premier League this season.

Giroud played a crucial role in Chelsea's Champions League triumph this season, scoring six goals in eight games.

Despite his good form in front of goal, he finds himself behind Timo Werner and Kai Havertz in the pecking order at Chelsea. The former Arsenal star could therefore look to make a move away from the club this summer.

Giroud was heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan and Juventus last summer. The Chelsea striker recently suggested he would be interested in joining AC Milan, and has revealed that a potential move to the San Siro could still be on despite his contract extension with Chelsea.

"I want to make it clear that Chelsea reactivated the clause in April and they recently announced it to comply with Premier League rules. It's fair to remember that I liked [ Milan legends] Marco van Basten and Andriy Shevchenko.

"Milan are a big club and one of the great teams in Europe. But , today, I will not talk about my future at the club because I am focused on the France team and the Euros, which is fast approaching," said Giroud.

Chelsea will look to sell Olivier Giroud this summer despite extending his contract

Chelsea have been heavily linked with moves for Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland this summer. Thomas Tuchel has reportedly made the signing of a new striker the club's top priority when the transfer window opens.

The Blues could therefore look to sell Olivier Giroud this summer despite extending his contract by a year.

Chelsea will need to get rid of fringe players such as Giroud, Tammy Abraham and Emerson Palmieiri to raise funds for new signings. Chelsea are likely to demand a fee in the region of £15 million for Giroud from any potential suitors.

