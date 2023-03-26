Chelsea star keen to make 'huge effort' to force his way out of the Blues and join Barcelona next summer - Reports

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly keen to force a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer in a bid to return to his former club Barcelona.

The Gabonesse forward was among a host of players brought in by the Blues during last summer's transfer window.

His move to Stamford Bridge cost the west London giants around €12 million, with left-back Marcos Alonso moving to the opposite direction.

Despite a relatively good start to life at Chelsea that saw him score three goals and register two assists in his first months at the club. However, things seem to have gone blurry for Aubameyang in recent months, as he has very limited game time under Graham Potter.

The 33-year-old striker has been frozen out of the first team and was even linked with a surprise move to MLS in January, although a move never materialized.

Meanwhile, the striker seems to have had enough of his recent treatment at Wesandondon and is reportedly keen on returning to Barca.

Talks about his likely return to Camp Nou intensified recently as Aubameyang was spotted in Barcelona's dressing room during their 2-1 El Classico win against Real Madrid.

The Gabonese was a fan favorite during his time at Camp Nou, where he scored 11 goals in 17 games for the Catalan giants. He also recorded a famous hat-trick against Sevilla and a brace against Real Madrid.

As it stands, Aubameyang is keen to return to Barca next season and would like to ask the current club to terminate his contract on a mutual basis.

However, the striker would possibly need to lower his current wage in a bid to force Barca amid the current financial crisis facing Xavi Hernandez' side.

Jason Cundy tips Chelsea to win the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League

Former Blues defender Jason Cundy has tipped the West London Giants to go all the way and win this season's Champions League title.

He made his predictions amidst the Blues' current struggles in the domestic competition, which sees them sit in sixth position on the log.

Cundy sighted the Blues' two previous Champions League wins as a strong reason why he feels this season could be quite similar. In his words:

"The two times that Chelsea won the Champions League, we have been in turmoil and, sacked our manager halfway through both seasons." He told talkSPORT: “It’s happening again. Chelsea will win the Champions League.

He continued:

"Would you be shocked if we did? We have no idea what’s going on at Chelsea, but I would not change it!”

