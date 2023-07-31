Chelsea star Kepa Arrizabalaga’s Miss Universe partner soaks up sun in striking pink bikini while on holiday

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's partner Andrea Martinez, a former Miss Universe, stunned fans with her sun-soaking pictures on Instagram. Andrea was scantily clad as she showed off a skimpy pink bikini while on holiday.

Arrizabalaga started dating Martinez in February 2022 and got engaged in September last year.

The couple got married in a rapturous Marbella ceremony earlier this year, and a few of the goalkeeper's Spanish teammates were among the attendees.

Martinez has around 77,000 Instagram followers, and her recent pictures left fans spell-bound. Kepa Arrizabalaga was also left stunned as the Chelsea shot-stopper left a few heart emojis under the post.

Martinez announced the news of the engagement with Kepa on social media with a collage of images, captioning it:

"The happiest day of our lives."

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is happy with Kepa Arrizabalaga

Since joining Chelsea in 2018, Kepa Arrizabalaga has made 163 appearances across competitions, keeping 59 cleansheets. The former Athletic Bilbao shot-stopper, though, fell behind Eduardo Mendy when the Senegalese arrived at Stamford Bridge.

Arrizabalaga, though, regained his No. 1 spot under Graham Potter last season as Mendy went through a rough patch of form. With Mendy sold to Al-Ahli this summer, the Spaniard is once again the first choice for the upcoming season.

However, Arrizabalaga's lack of distribution skill has left fans worried. New manager Mauricio Pochettino, though, is counting on the 28-year-old and expressed his content about the goalkeeper (via Yard Breaker):

"We are so happy with him. He is showing great commitment in adapting to new demands from Toni, from the coaching staff, and the goalkeeping coach, him and Hilario are working. We are so happy with him and he is a fantastic keeper."

Kepa Arrizabalga is an experienced goalkeeper, so fans will hope that the Spaniard can repay his manager's trust this season.