“Should never wear a Chelsea shirt,” “Biggest flop” – Chelsea star labelled ‘waste of space’ after poor display in 2-0 defeat to Brentford

Chelsea supporters were left fuming after Raheem Sterling's lacklustre performance in their 2-0 defeat to Brentford. In his 79 minutes on the pitch, the forward managed a meagre two shots on goal, both of which lacked any real threat.

Sterling was dispossessed a couple of times in the match. Despite occasionally showcasing his dribbling prowess, fans were particularly frustrated with his general inability to find the target in the final third.

Disgruntled Chelsea fans took to Twitter to vent their frustrations with the 28-year-old, unleashing a barrage of harsh criticisms:

Lefty @CFCLefty christian pulisic is way better than sterling but english tax i'm tired man christian pulisic is way better than sterling but english tax i'm tired man https://t.co/JvE60tJrsv

CFCDaily @CFCDaily Nice if Sterling could play like he gives a shit Nice if Sterling could play like he gives a shit

Mohan.௧ @mohanraj_blue terminate Chilwell, sterling and Chalobah contracts.



Waste of space. terminate Chilwell, sterling and Chalobah contracts. Waste of space.

RossBowes @RossBowes Day 1 of tweeting every day until Sterling’s chelsea contract ends Day 1 of tweeting every day until Sterling’s chelsea contract ends💪

Lil ACE 🇬🇭🇺🇸 @kofi_ACE69 @ChelseaFC Sterling is now a juvenile player o... He needs to be off the payroll @ChelseaFC Sterling is now a juvenile player o... He needs to be off the payroll

çäłëb @_calebbarrera CFCDaily @CFCDaily Nice if Sterling could play like he gives a shit Nice if Sterling could play like he gives a shit I’m taking Madueke over Sterling any day of the week, against any opponent. Sterling has been the biggest flop since the day the club signed him twitter.com/cfcdaily/statu… I’m taking Madueke over Sterling any day of the week, against any opponent. Sterling has been the biggest flop since the day the club signed him twitter.com/cfcdaily/statu…

The Stamford Bridge faithful are clearly running out of patience with Sterling, and the club's current struggles only serve to amplify their dissatisfaction. It remains to be seen whether the under-fire forward can find his form and silence his critics, or if he'll continue to be a lightning rod for the fans' discontent.

Chelsea struggle as Brentford's Bees buzz past them

Chelsea FC v Brentford FC - Premier League

Brentford continued their ascent in the Premier League, handing Chelsea their fifth consecutive defeat across competitions with a 2-0 win under interim coach Frank Lampard.

The Bees' victory came, in part, thanks to an unfortunate own goal from Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta and a powerful second-half strike by Bryan Mbeumo.

The Blues now find themselves floundering in 11th place, facing the possibility of their worst campaign since 1994 when they finished 14th under Glenn Hoddle. The dismal performance comes despite the massive investment in players by the club's new US owners.

The Bees took the lead when defender Mathias Jorgensen's near-post header from a corner ricocheted off Azpilicueta and into the net in the 37th minute. The goal came before the Blues had even managed a shot on target, highlighting their glaring offensive issues.

Desperate to snap his team's goal drought, Lampard introduced winger Mykhailo Mudryk and striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at halftime. However, the London side's scoring woes persisted, having found the back of the net only once in their last seven games across all competitions.

Brentford substitute Mbeumo demonstrated scoring expertise in the 78th minute, with a fierce shot from the right that deflected past Kepa Arrizabalaga, sealing the victory for the Bees. The three points lifted Brentford to ninth place in the league, an impressive eight points ahead of their big-spending west London rivals.

With Chelsea's season spiralling downwards, media reports suggest the club is nearing a deal with former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino to take the reins. The Blues faithful will be hoping for a swift turnaround under Pochettino's guidance, as the current campaign cannot end quickly enough for the struggling club.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes