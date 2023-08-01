Chelsea star Lauren James sets incredible record at FIFA Women's World Cup after shining for England in 6-1 win

Chelsea's Lauren James is setting the FIFA Women's World Cup stage on fire with her performances for England. She put on a stellar performance against China during the Lioness' win on Tuesday (August 1) as she bagged two goals and provided three assists.

With her spectacular display, James created a piece of history, becoming the youngest player in the history of the FIFA Women's World Cup to be involved in five goals in a single game. The 21-year-old has now scored three goals during the World Cup, which is taking place in the Oceanean countries Australia and New Zealand.

The Lionesses absolutely dismantled China as the likes of Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, and Rachel Daly were also on the scoresheet during the 6-1 win. They advanced to the round of 16 as the group toppers, winning all three of their matches.

England will return to action against Nigeria on August 7 and Lauren James could once again be expected to be a key player for the team in that clash. The Chelsea star, who is Reece James' sister, is full of technical brilliance and has been proving her worth at the ongoing World Cup 2023.

Former Chelsea striker was stunned by Lauren James' performance during the FIFA Women's World Cup

Former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuyai was in awe of Lauren James' spectacular display for England against China in the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup.

Batshuayi, who made 77 appearances for the Blues, scoring 25 goals and providing six assists, claimed that Lauren has better finishing than him. The Belgian also tagged Reece James in his post as he wrote on social media:

"Damn Lauren’s got a better finish than me bro."

The Lionesses are set to face a stern test when they face Nigeria, who are led by Barcelona Femeni's Asisat Oshoala.