Chelsea star leads Bruno Fernandes and Harry Kane as the top-performing Premier League player in 2021 (CIES Observatory)

Though many fans might find this surprising, this Chelsea star has been quite effective ever since Thomas Tuchel took over as the manager.

CIES Football Observatory has released a list of top-performing individuals across all of Europe's top leagues. They have used a unique methodology to rate players on their performances irrespective of their positions since the start of the new calendar year.

Some of their findings might not end up being very popular with football fans. Chelsea midfielder Jorginho earned 89.4 points to sit third in the overall points table. Lionel Messi is first with 92.5 points and Robert Lewandowski is second with 89.5.

He has earned more points than the likes of Harry Kane, Bruno Fernandes, Kevin De Bruyne and even Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho one of two Premier League players to make into the top 10 of the list of top-performing players

Jorginho is the best performing outfield Premier League player in 2021, according to CIES Football Observatory 😳 pic.twitter.com/4abWi0YsZj — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) March 29, 2021

Joining Jorginho in the top 10 is Manchester City Ruben Dias. The Portuguese centre-back has been crucial to Manchester City's title drive this term and has proved to be a great signing.

Meanwhile, Jorginho has thrived under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea. He has scored three goals and has been orchestrating play quite well from midfield ever since the German coach took over from Frank Lampard.

Tuchel reportedly views Jorginho as one of the 'undroppables' and the CIES Observatory's latest findings underline this fact.

Last month, Jorginho talked about how he has been able to adapt to Thomas Tuchel's tactics. He told Chelsea's official website:

"I have a very good relationship with him because we think the same way about football, we understand each other. We know what we want to do, what each other wants to do, so I find it quite easy playing with him because we think the same way.

"We know who needs to be in that position in that moment so we leave space for each other in the right moment.

The Chelsea man added:

"We cover each other’s backs, we understand when we need to be close to each other and when we don’t.

"That’s what I was saying when I said we understand each other and think the same way, we understand the right moment to close the space or find a one-two or just to give space for him to drive the ball, because he has the ability to do that.

"I know when he needs that space to drive forward or when he’s a bit in trouble and needs help."

Jorginho agent has said he would consider a return to Napoli if Jorginho was to leave Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/NsxcI9jLq2 — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) March 26, 2021