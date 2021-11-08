Chelsea star linked with shock Serie A switch in January - Reports

Italian club Genoa are reportedly preparing a shock move for Chelsea star Christian Pulisic after hiring former Blues striker Andriy Shevchenko as their head coach this week.

According to Il Secolo XIX, Genoa are desperate to sign reinforcements in January after managing to win just one of their opening 12 games in Serie A this season.

The Italian club currently sit in 17th place in the league table, and recently announced the arrival of former AC Milan and Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko as their new manager.

Shevchenko has joined Genoa after spending five years as the head coach of the Ukrainian national team, whom he led to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 this summer.

Shevchenko could look to use his connections at Chelsea to sign out-of-favor winger Christian Pulisic. The American has suffered a number of injuries and niggles in recent years, which has hampered his development and impact at Chelsea.

The 23-year-old has made just four appearances in all competitions for Thomas Tuchel's side this season. Pulisic has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge behind the likes of Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

He could therefore look to spend the second half of this season away on loan at a club where he would play regular football in order to rejuvenate his career.

Chelsea are currently at the top of the Premier League table after accumulating 26 points in their opening 11 games this season. They are three points ahead of second-placed Liverpool.

Get Italian Football News @_GIFN



getfootballnewsitaly.com/2021/shevchenk… Man City's Oleksandr Zinchenko and Chelsea's Christian Pulisic have been talked about as potential market ideas for Shevchenko's Genoa by Secolo XIX. Milan's Samu Castillejo could also be an option. Man City's Oleksandr Zinchenko and Chelsea's Christian Pulisic have been talked about as potential market ideas for Shevchenko's Genoa by Secolo XIX. Milan's Samu Castillejo could also be an option.getfootballnewsitaly.com/2021/shevchenk…

Chelsea are unlikely to offload Christian Pulisic in January

Malmo FF v Chelsea FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will be eager to keep hold of Christian Pulisic in January despite the American's recent injury troubles.

The Blues will need the likes of Pulisic, Ross Barkley and Roben Loftus-Cheek in the coming months if they are to compete for multiple trophies in 2021-22.

Pulisic has shown glimpses of his potential and talent during his time at Stamford Bridge, and could play a key role for Chelsea during the course of this season.

Chelsea FC News @Chelsea_FL Pulisic has only played 21 minutes since returning from injury...⏱️



Yet he could START for the USA in their World Cup qualifiers! 😳 Pulisic has only played 21 minutes since returning from injury...⏱️Yet he could START for the USA in their World Cup qualifiers! 😳 https://t.co/sUfzx9Xr0L

Chelsea strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner have been ruled out due to injury. This has forced Thomas Tuchel to play Kai Havertz through the middle.

The Blues lack back-ups or competition for the German. Pulisic has played as a No. 9 for Chelsea in the past and could be deployed as a striker once again.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Reports have suggested Pulisic is keen to stay in the Premier League and is unlikely to fancy a move to Genoa, where he could be part of a relegation battle.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar