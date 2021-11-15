Marcos Alonso linked with surprise Barcelona switch amid rumors that he supported the club as a child: Reports

Chelsea and Spain international player Marcos Alonso has been linked with a move to Catalan giants Barcelona. The left back is a recognized fan of the club, and his father Marcos Alonso Peña notably played for the side from 1982 to 1987. Alonso senior broke the Spanish transfer record when he moved from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona for 150 million pesetas.

La Fábrica Archive @lafabricarchive



#RealMadridHistory Another player who went from Real Madrid academy to Atletico Madrid, who was a relative of a player who won the first European Cup for Real Madrid, is Marcos Alonso Peña - the father of Chelsea player Marcos Alonso. Another player who went from Real Madrid academy to Atletico Madrid, who was a relative of a player who won the first European Cup for Real Madrid, is Marcos Alonso Peña - the father of Chelsea player Marcos Alonso.#RealMadridHistory https://t.co/6ciepsqVte

With the return of Xavi Hernandez as manager, Barcelona have re-signed Dani Alves to fortify the right-back position. According to Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness, Chelsea star Alonso has reportedly been linked with the Spanish giants to provide similar competition at left-back.

Marcos Alonso has been an important player for Chelsea since Thomas Tuchel's appointment as manager, and the Spanish international featured heavily in the side during the Premier League's opening gameweeks. However, with former Leicester City star Ben Chilwell getting more game time in recent weeks, Alonso's decision will depend on Tuchel's plans. The 30-year-old might be looking forward to more game time at Barcelona.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored



Which attacking left-back would you rather have in your defence?



🔁 Chilwell

♥️ Digne



Full Leicester 🆚 Everton preview -- HEAD-TO-HEAD: Ben Chilwell 🆚 Lucas DigneWhich attacking left-back would you rather have in your defence?🔁 Chilwell♥️ DigneFull Leicester 🆚 Everton preview -- whoscored.com/Matches/137603… HEAD-TO-HEAD: Ben Chilwell 🆚 Lucas DigneWhich attacking left-back would you rather have in your defence?🔁 Chilwell♥️ DigneFull Leicester 🆚 Everton preview -- whoscored.com/Matches/137603… https://t.co/nBbmTDp0ak

Since his signing from Fiorentina in 2016, Marcos Alonso has played 178 games for the Blues, scoring 25 goals and assisting 18 in all competitions. He has also aided the side with 59 clean sheets in the Premier League. His current contract expires in June 2023.

He deserved to be here: Spain coach Luis Enrique speaks on Chelsea star Marcos Alonso

Spain v England - UEFA Nations League A

Marcos Alonso's future at Stamford Bridge might be nearing an end if rumors are to be believed, but the star has also hit a tough spot on the international front as well.

The 30-year-old was excluded from Spain's recent call-up, with Luis Enrique choosing Barcelona star Jordi Alba and Valencia wing-back Jose Gaya instead. Enrique explained his decision to leave the Chelsea star out of the squad, citing "little details":

"I must admit this is the time I've been unfairest with a player, in this case Marcos Alonso because for what he had done in the previous games, he deserved to be here and even to start.

"But having thoroughly analysed everything with my staff, I've seen the kinda of rivals we're going to face and little details makes me think both Jose and Jordi are gong to help us in these two games.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"I'm really sorry for Marcos, but I encourage him to continue improving, he can do it, and he's clearly an option for the future and present."

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee