Chelsea star has made himself available for national team's U21 squad to recapture form - Reports

Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk is reportedly ready to play for Ukraine's Under-21 team to regain his form. Mudryk is currently playing for the senior Ukraine team in their international friendly against Germany.

The winger joined the Blues from Shakhtar Donetsk in January in a £89m deal. Despite arriving with a lot of promise, Mudryk has failed to impress in his first six months at Stamford Bridge. In 17 appearances in the recently concluded season, he provided only two assists and didn't score a single goal.

Mauricio Pochettino is set to take over as the new coach at Chelsea and Mudryk must improve in order to become a regular under the Argentine. Hence, the player is ready to take initiative and wants to play for Ukraine's Under-21 side in the upcoming Under-21 European Championship.

Mudryk has the raw talent needed to succeed at a club like Chelsea, but the 22-year-old will need time to adjust to life in London. Extra game time ahead of the 2023-24 Premier League season should benefit the dynamic winger.

Chelsea are interested in signing Manchester United target

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have had internal conversations about the possibility of signing Manchester United target Rasmus Højlund this summer.

In the recently concluded season, Højlund scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in 42 games across competitions for Serie A side Atalanta.

The 20-year-old striker has attracted the attention of top European clubs including Real Madrid, Napoli, and the Red Devils. About the Blues' interest in Højlund, Romano said on AMP:

“Chelsea’s striker signing is still a priority this summer. They like Victor Osimhen. They have had conversations in terms of the conditions of the deal for Rasmus Højlund, about many different options but they haven’t decided who yet…”

The Blues struggled in front of goal last season with Kai Havertz, who is not a traditional striker, leading the line. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was seldom used and the former Arsenal striker is set to leave in the summer. As Pochettino looks to rebuild the west-London side, a new striker is a priority for the Blues.

