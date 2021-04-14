Chelsea star makes bold claim about Thomas Tuchel

Mason Mount has hailed Thomas Tuchel's impact at Chelsea after they progressed to the Champions League semi-finals last night. The Englishman believes it is difficult for any manager to come in during the season and have such a significant impact on the players.

Chelsea have been doing exceptionally well under Thomas Tuchel and have lost just twice under the German manager.

The 5-2 loss against West Bromwich Albion sent shockwaves across the world, but the 1-0 loss to FC Porto last night was not significant as the Blues still progressed to the semi-finals.

Speaking to BT Sport after the Champions League clash, Mason Mount was full of praise for Thomas Tuchel and his Chelsea teammates. He said:

"[Tuchel] has had a big impact. It's difficult to come in midway through the season but he has had a big impact on the players. We have known from day one what he has wanted and implemented it in the games. We are working hard in training and it is showing. We are looking solid as a team. We have been performing at a high level. We need to continue that."

Who do Chelsea want to face in the Champions League semi-finals?

Chelsea will find out their semi-final opponents tonight after Liverpool host Real Madrid. Los Blancos lead the tie 3-1 right now but Liverpool need just a 2-0 win to progress into the next round.

Mason Mount spoke about facing Liverpool or Real Madrid in the semi-final and said:

"We will take anyone [in the semi-finals]. We're ready for the fight and the battle. We get to sit down and watch it and really analyse it. We will be ready for anyone.

"We are buzzing. We are in a good position at the moment. We know we are playing well but we have big, big games coming up. We have an FA Cup semi-final and we go into each game with the confidence we can win. We need to do that in the league as well."

Chelsea will be away in the first leg of the semi-final and the fixture is set to take place in the last week of April.