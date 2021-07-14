Chelsea star makes defiant Ballon d’Or claim after Euro 2020 success

Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho has admitted that he can still win the Ballon d’Or, depending on the criteria that will be used later this year.

The midfielder has emerged as a surprise candidate for the award after Italy’s impressive Euro 2020 triumph.

Jorginho’s performances for Chelsea and Italy were crucial to the teams' Champions League and Euro 2020 wins, respectively.

Although there is still some way to go before the award is given, Lionel Messi is currently the favorite after leading Argentina to the Copa America title.

Jorginho on his Ballon d'Or contention: "We live for dreams and [the Ballon d’Or] hinges on what criteria they use. If it is down to skill, I am not the best player in the world. But if it is down to who won more trophies, there is no one who won more titles than me." #CFC https://t.co/U6B3wpgamC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) July 13, 2021

However, Jorginho remains hopeful, stating that even though he isn’t the best player in the world, no one won more trophies than him last season.

"We live for dreams and [the Ballon d’Or] hinges on what criteria they use. If it is down to skill, I am not the best player in the world. But if it is down to who won more trophies, there is no one who won more titles than me.”

Jorginho isn’t a player who will score a lot of goals or provide assists directly. However, his ability to control the tempo of the game is second to none.

The Chelsea midfielder has grown into one of the most complete midfielders in the world. He has also silenced some of his critics by putting in a defensive shift in the last six months or so.

However, competing with Lionel Messi will take some doing. The Argentine is not only the most skillful player in the world but has also achieved a level of consistency that will perhaps never be matched.

The Copa América has revalued Messi's options to win his seventh Ballon d'Or award, despite only winning the Copa del Rey with his club. His rivals will most likely be Kanté, winner of the Champions League, and Mbappé, although the reasons for his candidacy are unknown. [md] pic.twitter.com/8bOjRhkn8V — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 13, 2021

Messi scored an incredible 30 goals in La Liga last season and finished as the top scorer in Spain. He also had more goals and assists than any other player in the Copa America as he helped Argentina lift their first piece of major silverware in more than two decades.

Jorginho’s form has been good, but to stand any chance of winning the Ballon d’Or, he will have to be at the top of his game for Chelsea in the first half of the 2021-22 season.

