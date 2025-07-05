Chelsea star Malo Gusto passes 4-word comment after his match-winning contribution against Palmeiras only counts as own goal

French star Malo Gusto sent a four-word comment on social media after his match-winning strike in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Palmeiras at the Club World Cup (July 4) was ruled as an own goal. The 22-year-old claimed that his first goal for the club is still 'loading' after being stripped of the strike against the Brazilian side.
After joining Chelsea from Olympique Lyon for a reported €30 million fee in January 2023, Gusto spent the next six months back at Lyon on loan. Although he has bagged 11 assists in 83 appearances since the start of the 2023-24 campaign, he is yet to open his scoring account for the Blues.
In fact, Gusto hasn't scored a single goal in his senior professional career thus far. When he nudged the Blues ahead in the 83rd minute of their CWC quarter-final against Palmeiras, he and his teammates erupted in celebration.
While the goal did stand, it was adjudged to have gone in off Palmeiras defender Agustin Giay and was awarded as an own goal. The goal can be seen at 2:11 in the video below:
After the game, Gusto made a post on social media celebrating his side's victory and outlining his wait for his first-ever career goal with a cheeky four-word comment accompanied by the 'eyes' emoji.
He wrote:
"One step closer. Semi-finals secured, let’s keep pushing... First goal still loading."
Chelsea will have to overcome another Brazilian side - Fluminense - in order to make the final of the Club World Cup. The two sides will lock horns at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Tuesday (July 8).
"It's been perfect for us and for him" - Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca makes claim about Palmeiras starlet who is set to join the Blues
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca claimed that his side's 2-1 win over Palmeiras in the Club World Cup quarter-final was 'perfect' for him and for young forward Estevao Willian.
The 18-year-old is set to join the Blues on July 14 for an initial fee of £29 million which could reportedly rise to £50 million if all add-ons are met. There was much anticipation about his match-up against his future employers ahead of the quarter-final fixture, and he delivered in style.
In the 53rd minute, with his side trailing 1-0, a ball was crossed along the turf into the box for Estevao. The youngster took a touch away from Levi Colwill before unleashing a sensational strike from an incredibly tight angle to bring his side on level terms.
Despite the wonderful goal, Chelsea went on to win the game 2-1. Maresca was very impressed with his side's future signing, and expressed his happiness after the game.
He said (via football.london h/t Sportsmole):
"Estevao, I spoke with him for the first time after the game. I told him that it's been the perfect night because we won, he scored. So it's been perfect for us and for him. You can see that he's a huge talent. You can see that he's a fantastic player... We're going to help him to adapt. First of all, to be happy, to continue to enjoy football. And we don't have any doubt because he's so good that he's going to be a very important player for Chelsea."
Estevao has been nicknamed 'Messinho' due to the similarity in his playing style with legendary Argentine footballer Lionel Messi.