Chelsea star Marc Cucurella lauds Arsenal star after latter's performance on international duty

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has hailed Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz after his impressive performance for Germany playing as a makeshift left-back.

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann opted to use Havertz in an unfamiliar left-back position in his side's 3-2 friendly defeat to Turkey. The 24-year-old had never played as a full-back and is predominantly a forward.

However, the former Chelsea man impressed in the role, getting on the scoresheet in the loss to Turkey. He also won four of nine ground duels and five clearances.

Havertz took to Instagram following the game and wrote:

"Berlin."

Havertz's former Blues teammate Cucurella appeared to like what he saw from the German in his left-back position. He wrote in the comments:

"LB (fire emoticon)."

Nagelsmann has hinted that Havertz could continue at left-back and possibly do so at the European Championships next year. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"I don't see this as a risk for him, but as a very, very big opportunity to play a key role at the Euros. Kai said he wanted to do it, wanted to try it — for a first time in an unfamiliar position, he did extremely well."

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will take a leaf out of Nagelsmann's book and also use Havertz in the role. He's handed the versatile playmaker a midfield role this season but it's failed to pay dividends.

Havertz has managed just one goal and one assist in 19 games across competitions for the Gunners. He arrived at the Emirates from Chelsea in the summer for €75 million.

Brentford are planning contract talks with Arsenal and Chelsea target Ivan Toney

Arsenal and Chelsea could miss out on Ivan Toney.

English journalist Sam Matterface has told talkSPORT (via Football365) that Brentford aren't willing to sanction Ivan Toney's departure in January. The Bees want to extend his contract once he returns from his eight-month ban for breaching betting rules:

"I’ve been reliably told now that he’s not going to move in January, it will be in the summer if he does end up leaving Brentford... Brentford are trying to get him to sign a new contract and they expect to do that I think before he comes back.”

Toney will enter the final year of his contract next year with Arsenal and Chelsea keeping tabs. They may have to fork out £100 million to sign the England international.

The 27-year-old was in prolific form last season, bagging 21 goals in 35 games across competitions. He finished third in the Golden Boot race with 20 goals in 33 league games.