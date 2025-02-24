Chelsea star Marc Cucurella says he watches same film twice in a day as he lifts lid on bizarre routine 

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has opened up about his seemingly bizarre daily ritual, which is to watch the same film twice every day. The La Masia graduate joined The Blues from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2022 for a reported transfer fee of €65.30 million (via Transfermarkt).

Marc Cucurella has recently found his mojo and re-established himself as the first-choice left-back for Enzo Maresca's side this season. He has played 29 club games across competitions in the ongoing campaign, scoring three goals and creating three more.

In a recent video shared by TNT Sports, the Spaniard answered some quick-fire questions. Cucurella was asked to name his favorite film, and he chose The Lion King. He added that he watches the film twice almost every day.

"The Lion King. I watches The Lion King maybe twice each day so I want to choose this one," Cucurella said (via The Daily Mail).

Released in 1994, The Lion King is a musical coming-of-age drama loosely based on William Shakespeare's Hamlet. It follows the story of Simba, a young lion who is forced to leave his home after his father, Mufasa, is murdered by his uncle, Scar. Years later, Simba returns to avenge the death of his father and reclaim the throne.

According to Box Office Mojo, The Lion King grossed over $979 million worldwide during its theatrical run, making it the highest-grossing film of 1994. The film ranks 14th in the list of highest-grossing animated movies of all time, as per Deadline.

Enzo Maresca laments Chelsea's loss to Aston Villa, says team "didn't deserve to lose"

Brighton & Hove Albion FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca commented on the team's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa at the Villa Park on Saturday, February 22. Despite Enzo Fernandez's early goal (9'), the visitors conceded a brace from loanee Marco Asensio (57', 89') and lost the game.

The defeat against Unai Emery's side was their seventh of the Premier League season. The Blues are currently seventh in the table with 43 points from 26 games. After the match, coach Enzo Maresca described the loss as the "toughest defeat of the season" for him.

"The reaction from Brighton was brilliant, the performance was really good but the result was not enough. You need to be clinical. The difference is inside of the box," he said (via talkSPORT).

Maresca added:

“It's a tough one, we didn't deserve to lose."

It was the third consecutive defeat for Chelsea across competitions and the fifth in their last ten games. The Blues have only won three games during this period.

Chelsea will face Southampton in their next Premier League clash on February 25 at Stamford Bridge.

