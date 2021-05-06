Chelsea star Mason Mount hits out at Real Madrid's Toni Kroos

Mason Mount has hit out at Real Madrid's Toni Kroos for his comments ahead of their UEFA Champions League semi-final second-leg clash. The German claimed he had never lost sleep because of a Chelsea player.

Chelsea defeated Real Madrid 2-0 on Wednesday night and won the semi-final 3-1 on aggregate. The Blues will now face Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul later this month.

"We need to finish it off, one more game." 👊



Mason Mount was full of praise for his Chelsea team-mates when he hit out at Toni Kroos. The Englishman cheekily took a dig at the Real Madrid star, saying that the entire team might now lose sleep because of the Blues. He said:

"I saw one of their players say before that he doesn't lose sleep over individuals. But as a team, they need to lose sleep over us as a team. We give so much, we defend for our lives. You saw that in not many chances that we gave away. We are solid and we need to keep that going."

Real Madrid were kept at bay by the Chelsea defense last night, and Edouard Mendy was never threatened in a significant manner. Continuing to talk about Chelsea's 2-0 win over Real Madrid, Mason Mount said:

"I can't put into words. Great performance tonight. It was a tough, tough game. They're going to come and give it everything but we worked hard. We should've probably had about five! But the most important thing is we won tonight. We want to go into every game winning it."

What did Real Madrid's Toni Kroos say about Chelsea?

In his pre-match press conference, Toni Kroos claimed he had never lost sleep over a Chelsea player in his 15 years of playing football. He told the media:

"In my 15 years playing football, I never lost sleep. They showed in Madrid that they play as a team. They have a German coach so that doesn't surprise me. They defend well and have pace up front, those are their strengths."

The German was part of the Bayern Munich squad beaten by The Blues in the 2012 Champions League final. Since then, he has gone on to win the Champions League 4 times in his career – once with Bayern Munich and thrice with Real Madrid.