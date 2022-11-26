Chelsea star Mason Mount meets his three-year-old niece for the first time ever in heartwarming moment during FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Chelsea star Mason Mount shared a heartwarming moment with his sister Stacey and niece Poppy during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Mount's sister, Stacey, lives in Australia and gave birth to Poppy three years ago.

However, the Chelsea star was unable to meet Poppy due to travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic and the demanding schedule of his footballing duties.

Mount has finally met his niece, as Stacey brought Poppy to Qatar to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In a heartwarming message, Stacey wrote on her Instagram (via Daily Mail):

"After 3 1/2 years, I got to see my little bro and Poppy meet her uncle Mason for the first time and what a day!I cannot even express what a proud big sister I am. All these years of hard work and dedication. Dad doesn't mind you kicking the football at the garage now. You truly deserve this Mason Mount. How lucky I am to get to watch you play for the first time in years at the World Cup."

Mount has started both games for the Three Lions in the World Cup so far. After a stunning 6-2 win against Iran on the opening day of the tournament, Gareth Southgate's team were held to a goalless draw against the United States in their second game.

Chelsea legend John Terry was baffled by Gareth Southgate's decision to not bring on Phil Foden during FIFA World Cup draw against the USA

England were held to a goalless draw in their latest game of the FIFA World Cup. However, the major talking point of the game was Gareth Southgate's decision to not introduce Phil Foden.

Chelsea legend John Terry has now slammed Southgate for his decision, as he told beIN Sport after the game (via Metro):

"I felt it was always going to be the toughest game in the group. It was always going to be England, America and then anyone else after that. It’s still dissappointing especially after the way we played in the first game. Disappointed we’ve not got on the scoresheet at all tonight, disappointed with some of the tactical changes they were very negative from our point of view."

The former Chelsea captain added:

"I’d love to see us being more aggressive. We’ve spoken about Gareth and can he learn from his mistakes previously. For me, personally, I would have done things differently how we’ve not seen Foden on the pitch beyond me. He’s one of our best talents and I’d love to see him on the pitch. You throw him, Grealish and Rashford on it excites people it gives the team a lift. These guys are big, big stars and need to play football."

