Chelsea star Mason Mount's ex-girlfriend accused of collaborating with Instagram model 'Devil Baby' to harass footballers

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount's ex-girlfriend reportedly collaborated with influencer Orla Melissa Sloan nicknamed 'Devil Baby' to harass top England stars.

The Telegraph reports that Sloan, 22, who refers to herself as 'Devil Baby' used 21 different phones to harass Mount, 24, Ben Chilwell, 26, and former Blues midfielder Billy Gilmour, 21.

Mason Mount and the model slept together after meeting at a party at Chilwell's home. Westminster Magistrates' Court was told that the England international was targeted by the influencer after he started ignoring her.

Sloan contacted Mount's former girlfriend to work with her and they created fake accounts to message the Chelsea player. The model's lawyer, Michael Cogen, told the court:

“Another ex-girlfriend of Mr. Mount got in contact with her because she wanted to know how her ex-partner was getting on in his life. This suited Ms. Sloan’s interests, in other words they collaborated together."

He goes on to explain how these accounts were used by the duo:

“In relation to the accounts, some of them were set up with Ms. Sloan and some of them by this other person.”

Mount's other ex-girlfriend is reported not to have taken part in the court proceedings. Sloan has already admitted to stalking the Englishman and his former teammate Gilmour.

The charges brought against her are for causing serious alarm or distress, and harassment without violence in relation to Chilwell. This is said to have taken place between January and October last year.

Sloan was partying in Marbella on Sunday night on her Instagram story. This was just two days before her court hearing. She was handed a restraining order that prevents her from contacting the footballing trio.

The model has avoided jail time but has been handed a 12-week suspended sentence, 30 days of rehabilitation requirement, and will do 200 hours of unpaid work.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag pushing for Chelsea's Mason Mount

Erik ten Hag is eager to sign the Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount

According to The Telegraph's Jason Burt, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is urging the club to sign Chelsea midfielder Mount. The Red Devils have already had a £40 million bid for the English attacker rejected.

Mason Mount has already reached an agreement on personal terms with the Old Trafford outfit. Ten Hag is adamant that the England international must be signed.

It comes after a lackluster season for the Blues midfielder which saw him bag just three goals and six assists in 35 games across competitions. However, Ten Hag has known about the playmaker's qualities since his time playing for Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem.

