Chelsea star misses training ahead of Round of 16 clash at FIFA World Cup - Reports

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta was absent from Spain's training session on Friday (November 2) at Qatar University ahead of their FIFA World Cup last 16 encounter against Morocco.

RB Leipzig winger Dani Olmo, who has played every single minute of La Roja's group-stage games, was also unavailable to train. Azpilicueta was substituted at halftime against Japan due to a blow to his calf muscle in his team's 2-1 loss on December 1.

He is, as a result of the injury, a doubt for the Round of 16 clash against Morocco on December 6. The Spaniard's only other appearance in Qatar came in their 7-0 rout of Costa Rica.

Manager Luis Enrique has preferred to play Azpilcueta at right back even though he dabbles as a centre-back every now and then for his club.

Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal is expected to start down the right-hand side of the defense if the former Olympique de Marseille right-back remains sidelined.

Azpilicueta's experience and leadership in big games would be a big potential miss. However, in Carvajal, they have a five-time Champions League winner to deputize.

Olmo's absence from training would also make Spain fans anxious. The 28-cap winger is one of the most rapid players that Spain possess. He keeps opposition defenders on the backfoot due to the threat of a counterattack.

Ansu Fati, Yeremy Pino, Pablo Sarabia, and Nico Williams could all be contenders to start in his position if he is absent against Morocco. To balance out the bad news, Alvaro Morata and Gavi's presence in the training session on Friday will come as a much-needed boost for Enrique.

The duo are said to be free of any fitness issues ahead of their last 16 encounter.

Chelsea star at FIFA World Cup labeled as one of the best players in the world

Former Chelsea defender Frank Lebouef has heaped praise on Morocco's Hakim Ziyech.

B/R Football @brfootball Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech together after Morocco qualified for the knockouts Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech together after Morocco qualified for the knockouts ❤️ https://t.co/uces40sI21

He has struggled for playing time with the Blues and has played just 148 minutes of Premier League football this campaign. However, he has continued to be a regular fixture in his national team's starting XI.

Speaking to ESPN (h/t TheChelseaChronicle), the 1998 FIFA World Cup winner with France said:

"Ziyech is one of the best players in the world, if he’s at 100 per cent. We love everything, his finesse, his finishing, everything, his crosses."

He added:

"He didn’t show that yet for Chelsea and we are still looking for it, but if the World Cup can launch his secondary career, we would love that at Chelsea."

He is expected to start for the fourth 2022 FIFA World Cup game in a row when his team take on Spain in the Round of 16 on December 6.

Get Cameroon vs Brazil live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes