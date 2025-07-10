Chelsea star Moises Caicedo appears to provide injury update ahead of Club World Cup final clash against PSG

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has appeared to provide a fitness update ahead of their clash against Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup final. The Ecuadorian appeared to have twisted his ankle in the closing stages of Chelsea's 2-0 semi-final win over Fluminense on Tuesday, July 8.

At the time that Caicedo picked up the injury, the Blues had already exhausted all their substitutions. Thus, they had to see out the little remains of the game against Fluminense with 10 men.

In a post via his official Instagram handle, Caicedo gave an update regarding his fitness. He wrote (via Sports Mole):

"Great team performance. See you Sunday Blues".

Here's an embed of the post.

In the soon-to-be-concluded Club World Cup competition, Caicedo has been a key player for the Blues in the defensive midfield position. The 23-year-old has featured in four out of the club's six games in the tournament.

As a defensive intuitive midfielder, Caicedo's doggedness and ability to quickly win the ball from his opponent would be key against PSG on Sunday, July 13. His ability to block the little pockets of space and to stabilize in midfield would be needed against a highly deadly PSG attack.

"He’s very crucial for us" - John Obi Mikel on Chelsea's Moises Caicedo

Fluminense FC v CFC: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Source: Getty

Ahead of the clash between the Blues and PSG, John Obi Mikel has revealed that Moises Caicedo is a crucial player for Enzo Maresca's side. The Nigerian added that the fitness of the Ecuadorian would be key for the Blues in the final.

In a discussion with DAZN, Mikel said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

"We (Chelsea) have a great midfield now. Fernandez, Caicedo, and of course Cole Palmer who plays as a No.10. It’s going to be incredible to see the match up [against PSG]… I think one major thing is going to be the fitness of Caicedo. We saw him towards the latter stages of the game roll over his ankle."

He added:

"We are going to have to see what his fitness levels will be because he’s very crucial for us. He’s absolutely fantastic for us. If he plays, I think it’s how do we control that midfield. If we can be able to match that midfield, for me, maybe we have a little chance."

The final of the Club World Cup competition between Chelsea and PSG will be played on Sunday, July 13, at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

