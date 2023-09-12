Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk recently liked an Instagram post that claims the Ukraine international could reach his full potential if given a run of starts for the Blues.

The post provides information on the former Shakhtar Donetsk winger's starts in the English top flight since completing his transfer to Chelsea in January. The pacey attacker was provided only a single set of consecutive starts in matches against Fulham and West Ham last season.

After moving to Stamford Bridge earlier this year for a reported fee of £88.5 million, the winger has had an underwhelming start to life in England. From his 20 appearances for the West London outfit, Mudryk has managed just two assists and continues to search for his first goal.

Currently, the 22-year-old is finding it difficult to break into Mauricio Pochettino's Premier League eleven. In the 2023/24 campaign, the youngster has racked up a total of 66 minutes from three appearances, all of which saw Mudryk start on the bench.

Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell occupy the high and wide positions for the Blues. Should Pochettino wish to alter his tactics after his side's poor start to the season, Mudryk may just get a look in. The 2021 UEFA Champions League winners are placed 12th in the league with just four points from as many games.

"I'd basically tear up his contract"- talkSPORT pundit slams Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk after poor start to Premier League season

Mykhailo Mudryk (via Getty Images)

TalkSPORT pundit Andy Jacobs slammed Mykhailo Mudryk following his poor start to the new Premier League season. So far, the Ukraine international has seen substitute appearances against Liverpool, West Ham, and Nottingham Forest.

The youngster was provided sufficient time against the Hammers as he came on at half-time to replace Chelsea's only goalscorer Carney Chukwuemek with the game level at 1-1. The winger failed to create an impact as his side conceded two goals in the second half without scoring, eventually losing to a 10-men West Ham.

On Mudryk, Jacobs said (via Tribuna):

"I will walk across London Bridge nude if Mykhailo Mudryk ever becomes a decent footballer. I'd basically tear up his contract and tell him to get a job in haulage. I've never seen a bloke that looks less like they can play football."

Despite negative reactions from fans and pundits, it is early on in the new season. It remains to be seen if the young attacker can break into Chelsea's starting line-up in the coming weeks.