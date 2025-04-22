Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk passes lie detector test as fresh twist in doping scandal comes to light, claims Shakhtar Donetsk chief

Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Sergei Palkin has revealed that Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk passed a lie detector test after his drug use suspension. The FA has provisionally suspended the Ukrainian since November 2024 after an A-sample returned positive for meldonium.

Ad

Speaking to Ben Jocobs on GiveMeSport, Palkin reported that Mudryk has come out clean and has repeatedly insisted that he did not take the drugs. He added that the Chelsea star's lawyers organized the lie detector test to prove his innocence, and the winger has passed it. He said:

"I have spoken to Mudryk many times since this doping issue arose. He doesn't understand how it could have happened. He has no clue. No idea at all. So his lawyers organised for him to take a lie detector test, which he passed. It will form part of the evidence showing he didn't intentionally do anything wrong. Mudryk has been clear, it's not his fault that he tested positive."

Ad

Trending

"We now need to find out how this has happened, and who did this. His lawyers are trying to find out. There are still no results from the B-sample, so that remains open. Nobody knows what's happened. I wish Mudryk all the best. He's a top professional and a very good person. He should be protected."

Ad

Chelsea have also suspended the winger as they wait for his B-samples to come back. If found guilty, Mudryk faces suspension of up to four years.

Shakhtar Donetsk face huge loss if Chelsea star is suspended

Chelsea signed Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk for a reported €70 million with another €30 million in add-ons. The add-ons were related to his performances and appearances and the Ukrainian club are keeping tabs on his situation.

Ad

The club's chief executive Sergei Palkin told GiveMeSport:

"Shakhtar also has a vested interest. There are bonuses from his move to Chelsea linked to his performances. If he's not playing, it causes problems for us because we could potentially lose €30m. So Shakhtar, Chelsea and Mudryk, we are in one boat. We all support Mudryk, and hope he is allowed to continue playing football soon."

Ad

"Rinat Akhmetov gave €25m from the Mudryk sale to support our defence against Russia and provide aid to Ukrainians. He is in love with our club and our country."

Chelsea signed Mudryk in January 2023 and he has not impressed. He has managed just 10 goals and 11 assists in his 73 matches for the Blues – less than his 12 goals and 17 assists in 44 matches for Shakhtar Donetsk.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More