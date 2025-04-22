Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk passes lie detector test as fresh twist in doping scandal comes to light, claims Shakhtar Donetsk chief

Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Sergei Palkin has revealed that Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk passed a lie detector test after his drug use suspension. The FA has provisionally suspended the Ukrainian since November 2024 after an A-sample returned positive for meldonium.
Speaking to Ben Jocobs on GiveMeSport, Palkin reported that Mudryk has come out clean and has repeatedly insisted that he did not take the drugs. He added that the Chelsea star's lawyers organized the lie detector test to prove his innocence, and the winger has passed it. He said:
"I have spoken to Mudryk many times since this doping issue arose. He doesn't understand how it could have happened. He has no clue. No idea at all. So his lawyers organised for him to take a lie detector test, which he passed. It will form part of the evidence showing he didn't intentionally do anything wrong. Mudryk has been clear, it's not his fault that he tested positive."
"We now need to find out how this has happened, and who did this. His lawyers are trying to find out. There are still no results from the B-sample, so that remains open. Nobody knows what's happened. I wish Mudryk all the best. He's a top professional and a very good person. He should be protected."
Chelsea have also suspended the winger as they wait for his B-samples to come back. If found guilty, Mudryk faces suspension of up to four years.
Shakhtar Donetsk face huge loss if Chelsea star is suspended
Chelsea signed Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk for a reported €70 million with another €30 million in add-ons. The add-ons were related to his performances and appearances and the Ukrainian club are keeping tabs on his situation.
The club's chief executive Sergei Palkin told GiveMeSport:
"Shakhtar also has a vested interest. There are bonuses from his move to Chelsea linked to his performances. If he's not playing, it causes problems for us because we could potentially lose €30m. So Shakhtar, Chelsea and Mudryk, we are in one boat. We all support Mudryk, and hope he is allowed to continue playing football soon."
"Rinat Akhmetov gave €25m from the Mudryk sale to support our defence against Russia and provide aid to Ukrainians. He is in love with our club and our country."
Chelsea signed Mudryk in January 2023 and he has not impressed. He has managed just 10 goals and 11 assists in his 73 matches for the Blues – less than his 12 goals and 17 assists in 44 matches for Shakhtar Donetsk.