Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson surpasses Didier Drogba’s achievement after scoring in win over Tottenham

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has surpassed club legend Didier Drogba after scoring in the side's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. The Blues completed the double against Ange Postecoglou's side to severely dent their hopes of securing a top-four finish.

In the summer of 2023, Chelsea refused to spend heavily to reinforce the striker position, choosing to pin their hopes on Senegalese striker Jackson. They signed the 22-year-old from Villarreal for reportedly around £30 million, and his performances have been inconsistent this season.

With the Blues leading thanks to a first-half Trevoh Chalobah header against Spurs, Nicolas Jackson added his name to the scoresheet in the second period. The former Villarreal man reacted quickest to head home the ball after Cole Palmer struck the crossbar with a free-kick.

The goal for Jackson was his 11th in the Premier League this season, taking him above Didier Drogba, who scored 10 in his first season after joining from Olympique Marseille. The former Ivorian frontman played only 25 games in that season, while Jackson has featured 31 times for Chelsea this season.

The Senegal international became the Chelsea player with the second-most goals in a single season against Tottenham with four goals. He lies behind Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink, who managed five goals against Spurs in the 2001-02 season.

Drogba went on to become one of the club's all-time greats, scoring 164 times across two spells in blue. Jackson will be keen to emulate his achievements, especially after taking his first shirt number at the club.

Youngsters shine in Chelsea's win over Tottenham

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was forced to turn to his youngsters once more as his side were severely depleted for their game against Tottenham Hotspur. Former U-21s captain Alfie Gilchrist made only his second league start for the side at right-back, while 17-year-old Josh Acheampong made his professional debut.

Gilchrist was responsible for keeping Spurs captain Heung-Min Son quiet for the most part of the game. The youngster stuck to him like glue and showed great awareness to defend far post crosses aimed at the Korean international.

As the match tapered to an end, Gilchrist pulled up with a cramp, and was replaced by Acheampong, who turns 18 in three days. The teenager showed why he is so highly rated at the club, registering four blocks in only 12 minutes of action and looking right at home in the game.

There was also an appearance for Cesare Casadei off the bench, and the Italian midfielder won more attacking aerial duels than any player on either team. Finn youngster Jimi Tauriainen also made an appearance as a substitute, replacing Jackson in the closing stages as he made his Premier League debut.