Chelsea star Noni Madueke reflects on win over Everton after criticism from Pochettino for penalty drama with Cole Palmer

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke has reflected on the Blues' 6-0 win over Everton in the Premier League on Monday (April 15).

During the game, the 22-year-old got into a spat with his teammates, as they fought over who would take a penalty kick. Cole Palmer eventually took the penalty but Mauricio Pochettino slammed them for their public argument on the pitch.

It was a brilliant night for the Blues as they enjoyed arguably their best performance this season. It was Cole Palmer who helped them secure the win, as he managed to score four goals on the night while Nicolas Jackson and Alfie Gilchrist snatched one each.

However, the argument over a penalty has made headlines. Just after the hour mark, Chelsea were already four goals up, thanks to Palmer's 16-minute hat-trick and Jackson's effort. Noni Madueke picked up the ball and drove into the box, where James Tarkowski tackled him, leading to the referee's decision to give the penalty.

Madueke and Jackson were seen arguing over who would take the penalty, while Cole Palmer showed up to demand the ball. It required captain Conor Gallagher and Thiago Silva to pull them apart. While Palmer eventually got hold of the ball, his other teammates were clearly not pleased.

Mauricio Pochettino has already slammed the players for their decision to publicly argue over getting the penalty. Madueke took to Instagram to reflect on the win, as he shared an image of the Blues in a pre-match huddle.

The forward seems intent on stressing that he and his teammates are still close, irrespective of what may have happened on the pitch.

You can view Madueke's post below:

Mauricio Pochettino slams team after penalty debacle in Chelsea's win over Everton

Chelsea might have secured a beautiful win over Everton but their arguments over a penalty have marred what might have been a more jubilant celebration. After the game, Mauricio Pochettino made his feelings very clear to Sky Sports, saying:

"It's a shame. I was telling the players before, when we arrived, we had a meeting with all the staff, to explain and we were talking, it's a shame we can't behave in this way."

The Chelsea boss added:

"I told them it's the last time I accept this kind of behavior. Involved, all out. It is impossible after a result like this to have that kind of behavior, it shows that we are in a process, that we need to learn a lot like a team if we want to be a great team we need to think more in a collective way."

Noni Madueke and his teammates will be hoping to push the incident behind them and push ahead, as they face Manchester City in the FA Cup this weekend.

