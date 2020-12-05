Paul Merson believes that Chelsea star Olivier Giroud should stay at the club 

Chelsea star Olivier Giroud has been urged to stay at Stamford Bridge by Arsenal legend Paul Merson. The Frenchman gave a fantastic account of himself against Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, where he scored all four goals for the West London club in a memorable win.

However, Giroud might be relegated back to the bench when the Blues face Leeds United on Saturday. The Frenchman has found himself behind Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham in the pecking order at Chelsea for most of the season.

The former Arsenal striker’s future was in doubt over the summer, and with the January window approaching, rumors about the player's potential departure from Stamford Bridge are already doing the rounds.

The Frenchman has been advised by many football pundits to leave Chelsea to find regular playing time. Giroud is supposedly reconsidering his future at the club as well. However, Merson believes that the Frenchman should stay put at Stamford Bridge.

Merson feels Giroud will be an important player for both Chelsea and France

Olivier Giroud continues to be an important part of the Chelsea squad

Merson believes that signing the Chelsea star will be an enticing prospect for every club in the Premier League but advised the Frenchman to stay at the club instead.

"Every team in the Premier League would take Olivier Giroud. But he should stay at Chelsea because even if he’s not playing every week, he will still start for France at the Euros," said Paul Merson.

Advertisement

The Arsenal legend was full of praise for Giroud, especially after his fantastic showing against Sevilla.

"He is a model professional, and whenever he comes on, he affects the game. He is always ready. Look what he did against Sevilla when they started with him. Four goals, against a decent team. And he was outstanding. Unplayable – which is unusual when you’re not blessed with pace," noted Paul Merson.

The former Arsenal footballer believes that Giroud is very much in Lampard’s plans this season and also pointed out that he was an important player for the French national side.

"Giroud might be considering his future but he’s going to get games for Chelsea this season. He’s not in a queue. It’s between him and Tammy Abraham because Timo Werner is playing wide on the left most of the time now," said Paul Merson.

"And France know how important he is. He makes France better and his goalscoring record for them is phenomenal. He should stay at Stamford Bridge," concluded Paul Merson.