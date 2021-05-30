Chelsea star pays tribute to Frank Lampard after Champions League win

Thiago Silva has paid tribute to former boss Frank Lampard following Chelsea's 1-0 win against Manchester City in the final of the UEFA Champions League last night.

The Blues sealed the victory thanks to a first-half goal from summer signing Kai Havertz, with German tactician Thomas Tuchel receiving all the plaudits for being able to turn Chelsea's season around in such dramatic fashion.

However, Thiago Silva was quick to acknowledge Frank Lampard's role in helping Chelsea progress through the competition. The former England midfielder oversaw the Blues' group stage qualification before being sacked by the club back in January. Lampard was a big part of the team's success in the Champions League this season.

Speaking to the media after the game, Thiago Silva heaped praise onto the man who brought him to Chelsea last summer. He said:

"Without Lampard, I would not be here. I am very happy, and I hope he will be too. This is the most important moment in my career. I am truly very happy. We didn’t manage it with PSG [in last season’s final against Bayern Munich] but today I am very happy. I hope PSG do it too. Each time PSG were knocked out, it was made out to be my fault. It’s a shame. I did everything I could for the team."

What a difference a year makes.



🇧🇷 Thiago Silva 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/OiXTvaaoDp — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 29, 2021

The Brazilian started in defense for Chelsea in the final but was forced off in tears due to an apparent hamstring injury he suffered in the first half of the game. This was the first Champions League title win of Thiago Silva's illustrious career.

The defender reached the finals of the competition with French champions PSG last season, but was on the losing side on that occasion, with Bayern Munich coming away as 1-0 victors.

Chelsea to offer both Thiago Silva and Thomas Tuchel new contracts

Silva and Tuchel are set to extend their stay at Chelsea

Silva is set to sign a one-year contract extension with the Blues as he reaches the end of his career. The club highly value the Brazilian's experience and believe he is an important part of the dressing room as well.

Chelsea are also planning on extending Thomas Tuchel's contract, with the German entering the final year of his contract. Tuchel signed a 18-month contract with the club back in January, but following his stellar season, the Blues are reportedly ready to offer him a 3-year extension on his current deal.

Thiago Silva will sign his new contract with Chelsea until June 2022 - the one year extension clause will be triggered. He’s staying.



Chelsea will open talks also with Thomas Tuchel in the next days - long-term contract set to be offered and discussed.#CFC #UCLFinal 🔵✍🏻⌛️ pic.twitter.com/CzkPGcsfjL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2021