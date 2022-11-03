Chelsea star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sends warning message to Arsenal ahead of awkward reunion 

Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fired a warning to former side Arsenal ahead of his awkward reunion with the Gunners on 6 November.

Aubemayang, 31, and the Blues host league leaders Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in what will be the first time the Gabonese striker has played against his former team.

The forward left the Emirates Stadium in January unceremoniously after falling out with manager Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners boss stripped Aubameyang of the club's captaincy for his poor conduct, and the pair's relationship soon nosedived.

He headed to Barcelona on a free transfer, but his relationship with Arsenal has since been in tatters.

Ahead of the two sides' meeting this weekend, BT Sport put together a package to drum up interest in the tantalizing encounter.

It stars a number of Chelsea and Arsenal players, including Aubameyang, who had a warning for the Gunners.

He said:

“Arsenal, It's nothing personal. I’m back. I’m Blue. I'm ready."

Aubameyang only spent eight months with Barca before joining Chelsea on transfer deadline day in September for £10.8 million.

He has managed three goals and one assist in 12 appearances across competitions.

The Gabonese striker had been a hit during his time at the Emirates Stadium, scoring 92 goals and providing 21 assists 163 appearances.

He won the FA Cup in 2020 and finished joint-top Premier League goalscorer with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and former Merseysider Sadio Mane on 22 goals in 2019.

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor slammed Aubameyang for his comments ahead of Chelsea and Arsenal's clash

Aubameyang has drawn the ire of the Gunners

Aubameyang's words of warning to the Blues has not gone down well with Gunners fans.

Many are scrutinizing the Gabonese for somewhat making a mockery of what was a serious situation when he left the club earlier this year.

Former Villa striker Agbonlahor has criticized the veteran forward and believes karma may take it's toll on the player come Sunday.

He told talkSPORT:

"I was a bit baffled when I (saw) it... I am surprised and I think BT Sport would have been buzzing with getting him to say them words."

He continued,

"It adds more spice to the game, more viewers of course. But very strange and I just think that you don't need to do that."

Layth @laythy29 Arsenal boss Arteta refuses to be drawn on Aubameyang: “People are free to discuss what they want.” He adds: “I have never been in a better dressing room…it’s an absolute pleasure to be in this group.” Arsenal boss Arteta refuses to be drawn on Aubameyang: “People are free to discuss what they want.” He adds: “I have never been in a better dressing room…it’s an absolute pleasure to be in this group.” https://t.co/wUW6H1xedY

Even without the story of Aubameyang's demise at the Emirates Stadium, the two London clubs' encounter is intriguing.

Arteta's side sit top of the Premier League with ten wins, one draw and a defeat in 12 fixtures.

Meanwhile, Chelsea trail the Gunners by 10 points with six wins, three draws and as many defeats in 12.

