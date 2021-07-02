"Everything that is happening is the consequence of hard work" - Chelsea star plays down Ballon D'Or chances

Current Chelsea and Italian playmaker Jorginho has played down his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or this year after national teammate Lorenzo Insigne's recent statements. The Napoli forward had said he believes his fellow countryman is in contention to win the prestigious award.

In a press conference, Jorginho said he was more than happy to see collective success rather than personal accolades. The Chelsea man said:

"I don't think about it. Everything that is happening is the consequence of hard work. My priority is the group and celebrating together with my team-mates and friends. This is more beautiful than celebrating alone."

Insigne believes his compatriot Jorginho is one of the key players for the national team's success and deserves to be in the conversation for the Ballon d'Or. Insigne said:

"He had spent some fantastic years at Chelsea and I am proud to have him in our team. I'm not the one deciding if he deserves the Ballon d'Or, but I hope he'll be shortlisted, he deserves so, he is a great player."

Jorginho has had a stellar 2021 so far. The playmaker has played a vital role in seeing Chelsea qualify for two major finals. Jorginho was excellent in the Champions League final against Manchester City in Portugal and helped his side clinch the title.

The 29-year-old is now playing another key role for Roberto Mancini's Italian side at Euro 2020. Italy are currently in the quarterfinals of the competition where they are set to meet Belgium. If the Italians go on to win Euro 2020, talks surrounding Jorginho's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or will gather more traction than ever.

Chelsea star Jorginho insists team glory is MORE important than surprise push for the Ballon d'Or https://t.co/uCrrMzyNzZ — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) July 1, 2021

Chelsea's Jorginho believes Italy can find a weakness in Belgium's team

Belgium are currently ranked number one in the FIFA World Rankings. However, Jorginho believes that each side has a weakness within them and if Italy exposes Belgium's weakness, they have a chance of progressing through to the semifinals. The Chelsea midfielder said:

"We are on the right path but now we need to grit our teeth and keep doing it. We must respect the first team in the rankings but we also know that everybody has their weak points. We hope to be the surprise of this Euros. We immediately believed in it and we never stopped doing it."

Fabio Capello has showered ‘main man’ Jorginho with praise after his recent performances for Italy and insisted that the Chelsea midfielder has proved him wrong. pic.twitter.com/dskQpUAzHg — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) July 2, 2021

