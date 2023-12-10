Chelsea star pulled away from heated confrontation with Everton players after full-time whistle in 2-0 loss at Goodison Park

In the wake of Chelsea's disheartening 2-0 defeat at the hands of Everton on Sunday, December 10, tensions soared at Goodison Park. Blues forward Nicolas Jackson found himself in a fiery altercation with several Everton players, and he had to be pulled away, according to journalist Nizaar Kinsella.

As the final whistle echoed through the stadium, Jackson's frustrations became palpable. He confronted his opponents, notably going head-to-head with Scottish defender Nathan Patterson according to Nizaar Kinsella, who reported (via Daily Mail):

"Nicolas Jackson had to be pulled away from some kind of confrontation after the match. Pochettino pulling him away and then one of his assistants dragging him down the tunnel, protecting him from a red card."

The reason for the argument remains unknown. However, what was clear was the swift response of Chelsea's management. They promptly guided the 22-year-old away from the altercation.

This season, the Senegal international has scored six goals in 15 Premier League appearances. However, Jackson also certainly has a fiery side, as he has also amassed seven yellow cards and suffered a one-match suspension due to an accumulation of bookings.

Chelsea's struggles intensify with back-to-back defeats and injury woes

Despite out-shooting their opponents 16-9, the Blues fell short, succumbing to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Everton.

The Toffees found the winning formula in the second half, with Abdoulaye Doucoure (54') and Lewis Dobbin (90+2') finding the back of the net. Adding to the Blues' woes was the early departure of Reece James due to injury. James was forced off the pitch with a soft tissue issue in the 27th minute, later confirmed by Mauricio Pochettino as a hamstring injury, though its severity remains unclear.

Reflecting on the match, Pochettino highlighted a critical flaw in Chelsea's gameplay (via Daily Mail):

"We didn't score. If you don't score goals it is difficult to win games. Today we showed lack of productivity in the last third. Too many approaches. Lack of concentration we concede one goals but we should score before."

This latest setback marks their second consecutive defeat in the league, following a 2-1 loss to Manchester United. The Blues' defense has also come under scrutiny, having failed to secure a clean sheet in their last nine league matches.