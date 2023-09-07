Chelsea star Reece James posts reassuring message on social media after recent hamstring injury

Chelsea captain Reece James has posted a reassuring story on Instagram to update fans about the status of his hamstring injury.

The newly annointed Chelsea captain was withdrawn in the second half of the opening game of the season against Liverpool on August 13. He has not played since, with manager Mauricio Pochettino confirming that it was a minor hamstring injury.

The player has now posted a story on Instagram with a selfie, where he made a 'V' sign with his hand along with the caption:

"Back to it soon"

That has reassured fans that James' comeback might be happening soon following the ongoing international break.

Chelsea have struggled since James' injury, winning two and losing as many games across competitions. Their wins came against Luton Town (3-0) in the league and Wimbledon (2-1 in League Cup) - both at home. They have lost to West Ham United (3-1) and Nottingham Forest (1-0) in August, both in the league.

The Blues are 12th in the standings, with four points after four games. James has been replaced by young Malo Gusto, who has racked up two assists in attack but has failed to provide much assurance at the back.

Pochettino last updated on James' injury before the game against West Ham United:

"It's a hamstring. It's not a few days, a few weeks maybe. I think it's a sad moment because he's our captain, he was so excited to be the captain, full of energy.

"We are going to assess him day by day. He is going to come back stronger than he was."

With Pochettino also deploying the 3-5-2 formation for the league games, the role of James is pivotal. Chelsea will be hoping to have him back for their next encounter against Bournemouth on September 17 after the international break.

Chelsea failing to convert chances once again this season

The Blues had a season to forget last time out. Despite spending in excess of £600 million across two windows, they failed to make any impact in the league last season.

The Blues finished a miserable 12th in the league, scoring only 38 goals in as many league games. The more concerning factor for the Blues was that the team failed to convert chances.

With a new manager and more investment splashed on the squad, things were expected to change this summer. However, it seems that the Blues are carrying on from where they left off last season.

They have created the joint-second most big chances this season in the league, with 15. However, they only have five goals from four games to show for their efforts.

The Blues have missed a league-high 12 big chances this season, with new striker Nicolas Jackson responsible for a whopping six of them (the highest by any player in Europe this season).