Chelsea star Reece James provides injury update ahead of Carabao Cup SF clash against Middlesbrough

Chelsea captain Reece James has provided an update on the recovery of his hamstring injury. The Blues academy product was subbed off in the 27th minute in Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to Everton on December 10 at Goodison Park.

James has been a frequent victim to injuries in recent years, being on the medical table three times in the last 12 months to recover his hamstring. Ahead of Chelsea's second-leg clash against Middlesbrough in the semifinals of the Carabao Cup at Stamford Bridge, he said in his programme notes (via Football London):

"In terms of my own situation, I’m progressing really well with my recovery. Everyone’s happy with how things are going at the moment. So, I’m in a good place, and I can’t wait to join the team again."

James was made the Chelsea captain in the summer of 2023 after long-standing captain Cesar Azpilicueta parted ways at the end of last season.

The new Blues captain, though, has made only made nine appearances this season, totaling 451 minutes on the pitch.

Meanwhile, Chelsea take on Middlesbrough later tonight (January 23), with the Blues trailing 1-0 from the first-leg due to their narrow defeat at the Riverside.

Mauricio Pochettino terms Carabao Cup clash as biggest game of his Chelsea career

Ahead of the second leg at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino said that the return fixture against Boro is the biggest game of his Chelsea tenure (via Football London):

"Yes, because it is access to the final. We need to be convincing if we are going to win. It is the opportunity to play in a final, so it is the most important so far.

"It is good pressure. I like this kind of challenge. We want to be in that situation and play in a semifinal, but for Middlesbrough, it is going to be tough also."

He added:

"They need to defend their 1-0 lead. We suffered some criticism, which was good, and, now, it is the chance to be free and play and go and show the road to the final."

Chelsea are also alive in the FA Cup, where they play Aston Villa in the fourth round on Friday (January 26). The Blues are ninth in the Premier League.