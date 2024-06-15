Chelsea star returns to London after getting injured on international duty - Reports

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has returned to London after suffering an ankle injury while on international duty with Senegal earlier this month. The former Villarreal man enjoyed an impressive debut season in English football, helping the Blues finish in sixth place in the Premier League.

Jackson reportedly cost Chelsea just over £30 million from Villarreal last summer and was charged with leading the line for the Blues for most of the campaign. He managed to find the net 17 times across all competitions, including 14 times in the Premier League, despite missing a month due to his involvement in AFCON.

Following the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, the players embarked on international duty with their respective teams, and Jackson featured for Senegal against DR Congo. He injured his ankle playing in the game, causing him to miss the next game against Mauritania.

Trending

The Telegraph reported that Chelsea asked Nicolas Jackson to return to their base in London to get his ankle checked amid scares that he had suffered major damage. The 22-year-old was found to have suffered a serious sprain, but is expected to be fit for the start of pre-season under Enzo Maresca.

The striker has returned to Senegal to continue his summer vacation and recover from his injury. His club is due to resume pre-season on July 8, with their first match set to take place in the USA against Wrexham on July 24.

Chelsea will face Celtic, Real Madrid and Manchester City during their tour of the USA as they prepare for the new season. They have been linked with a number of strikers, as they look to sign competition for Jackson in this transfer window.

Chelsea set to complete major wonderkid signing - Reports

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Brazilian teenage sensation Estevao Willian after Fabrizio Romano reported that the youngster has completed his medicals. The Palmeiras starlet will join the Blues after the FIFA Club World Cup next summer, according to reports.

Expand Tweet

The Blues have been keen on signing the 17-year-old winger for a while, reaching a verbal agreement with his club in recent months. They will reportedly pay around €40 million in fixed fees before paying a further €25 million in add-ons relating to his performances.

The youngster provided two assists for Palmeiras in their recent win over Vasco Da Gama in the Brazilian top-flight. He will move to Stamford Bridge once he turns 18, and is expected to immediately team up with the first team squad.