Chelsea star reveals big dreams of acting in a movie 

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed his dream of going into acting after his football career, during a question and answer session with a fan on social media.

The Gabonese striker has endured a very difficult 2022-23 season with Chelsea, which has seen him relegated to the bench.

Recall that Aubameyang was among a host of high-profile signings being made by the Blues last summer, after securing a €12 million move to Stamford Bridge from Barcelona.

While he had a decent start to life at Chelsea, scoring three goals and registering two assists, he eventually fell out of the plans of former Blues head coach Graham Potter.

Aubameyang was subsequently dropped from Chelsea's UEFA Champions League squad for the knockout stages and was frozen out of the first team for their league games.

Meanwhile, the return of club legend Frank Lampard seems to have given hope to Aubameyang's playing time at Chelsea, as has has been handed minutes by the Englishman.

With the Blues keen on a massive clear-out, it's left to be seen as to whether or not Aubameyang still has a future at the west London club.

Meanwhile, the Gabonese striker, 33, who is currently in the twilight of his football career, has hinted at his dream of going into acting. He made this known during a question and answer session on the Residency app.

A user with the handle @jeanmdzz asked "Aubameyang, what is that one dream you still have to fulfill?" His response was "Being in a movie."

Should his acting dream eventually come true, Aubameyang wouldn't be the first football star to make an appearance in a movie.

Recall that the likes of Ronaldo de Lima, Neymar, David Beckham, Eric Cantona, Cristiano Ronaldo and even the late Pele have all appeared on screen in movies.

Frank Lampard reveals that Chelsea striker would have played against Real Madrid if he was available

The Blues head coach has spoken positively of Aubameyang, who is gradually beginning to find his feet in a Chelsea shirt once again this season.

The Gabonese striker has been handed minutes off the bench by Lampard in their last two league games against Wolves and Brentford.

Lampard even went on to reveal that he would have played Aubameyang in their quarter-final Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

Recall that the 33-year-old striker was ineligible for the double-leg tie for the Blues, having been dropped from their squad by former head coach Potter.

"Auba has been a tough one for me because I have complete respect for him and his career. He has scored what, over 300 goals in his club career? Lampard said, as seen in Goal.

He continued:

"He couldn’t play the two Real Madrid games for me because he was not in the squad. He came on for me against Wolves and for a number nine to be sharp and playing regularly is key.

"To see him training when we haven’t had many minutes before to train, he came into my thinking today anyway. You can see he is the profile of a number nine and we don’t have that in the squad so I did see a difference in that today.”

