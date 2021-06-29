Chelsea star reveals why he is nicknamed 'The Monster'

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva has recently revealed why he received the nickname 'The Monster'. The Brazilian claimed to have been given the name during his time with Fluminese.

Thiago Silva joined Chelsea on a free transfer last summer after the expiration of his contract with French giants PSG. Silva quickly became a fan-favorite at Stamford Bridge and a leader on and off the field for Chelsea.

The 36-year-old enjoyed an incredible start to life in England as he became one of Chelsea's most important players last season. Silva was a crucial figure who helped Chelsea claim their first Champions League crown in ten years

Thiago Silva has often been referred to as 'O Monstro'. In a recent interview with Chelsea's official website, Silva revealed how he got the nickname.

"Firstly, it was because of the good performances I'd put in, and due to the confidence that not only I, but all of the defence was giving to our goalkeeper. Actually, it was not the fans who came up with that nickname, it was the goalkeeper, Fernando Henrique," said Silva.

"He was the one who came up with that nickname after a move from the opposition in which I made a good recovery and was able to prevent them from scoring," explained Silva.

The veteran defender made 34 appearances for Thomas Tuchel's side in all competitions last season. As a result, Chelsea have decided to offer Thiago Silva a one-year contract extension.

The former PSG star has established himself as one of the greatest defenders of his generation over the years. After making a name for himself at Fluminese, Silva joined AC Milan in 2009 and helped the Italian giants win the Serie A in the 2010-11 season.

Silva then joined French giants PSG. He was a key member of the PSG squad that won seven Ligue 1 titles and six Coupe de France titles during his eight years with the club.

Chelsea will be heavily dependent on Thiago Silva next season

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

Despite being 36 years old, Thiago Silva has proven that he still has the physical attributes, experience, and quality to help a team win silverware. Chelsea will be heavily dependent on Thiago Silva next season as the club will be desperate to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title.

In Silva's absence, Chelsea endured a poor end to their Premier League campaign, which resulted in them finishing in fourth place in the league table. Thomas Tuchel's side also lost the final of the FA Cup to Leicester City.

