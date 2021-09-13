Chelsea star reveals reason behind Thomas Tuchel’s tactical tweak against Aston Villa

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has revealed the logic behind Thomas Tuchel's tactical changes at half-time which helped the Blues record a 3-0 win over Aston Villa in Gameweek 4.

Speaking on Chelsea's official website (via We Ain't Got No History), Kovacic recalled Tuchel telling the boys to play more directly to provide some much-needed services to Romelu Lukaku. Kovacic said:

“It was a difficult game, especially in the first half. Aston Villa came out quite aggressive and it was difficult to come out playing, to do our game.

“The manager changed it at half-time because he saw that we struggled to come out playing like we usually do. We changed our style of play a little and we played a little bit of long balls to Romelu, so we adapted quite well.”

Despite scoring early in the first half, Chelsea were on the backfoot with constant attacks from Aston Villa. However, Thomas Tuchel's idea of replacing a struggling Saul Niguez with Jorginho at half-time worked wonders. Jorginho was brought in to counter against Aston Villa's press with some much-needed control.

The change in personnel and tactics worked as Chelsea scored two goals in the second half to record a routine 3-0 win. Romelu Lukaku scored a brace in the match and Mateo Kovacic added another on the 49th-minute mark.

Finally scored at The Bridge 😅 Great team performance 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/HpIlQRXuMV — Mateo Kovacic (@mateokovacic8) September 11, 2021

It is worth noting that this is the second game in a row where Tuchel changed Chelsea's tactics at half-time. Against Liverpool, the German was forced to change the gameplan following Reece James' red card. Those changes worked well too as Liverpool failed to score against a 10-men Chelsea side.

Romelu Lukaku has made Chelsea a dangerous prospect

Despite winning the Champions League last season, it seemed like Chelsea did not have a proper goalscorer to challenge for the Premier League. However, the arrival of Romelu Lukaku has changed the narrative.

The former Inter Milan forward has netted three goals in as many Premier League games, guiding Chelsea to second in the table, only behind Manchester United on goals scored.

Seeing Timo Werner struggle for form last season prompted Chelsea to spend a club-record £97.5 million to sign Lukaku from Inter Milan.

This one signing has made the Blues one of the favorites to win the Premier League this season along with Manchester City and Manchester United.

🔵 Romelu Lukaku scores his first ever goals at Stamford Bridge ⚽️⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/mfQTZCKsO1 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 11, 2021

