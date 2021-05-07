Chelsea star's agent hints at possible exit 

Jorginho's agent has once again spoken about his client leaving Chelsea. João Santos has revealed the Italian would be keen on moving back to Italy in 2 years – when his contract expires at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have made it to the Champions League final this season and are also in the FA Cup final. The Blues have a lot to play for this season as they are in the top-4 race as well.

Jorginho made more interceptions than any other player against Real Madrid (6).





Jorginho's agent, João Santos, has been busy talking about his client's possible exit. The 29-year-old midfielder's agent was talking to Radio Kiss Kiss when he claimed the midfielder was looking to move back, but nothing materialized. He said:

"He is very well in Chelsea and at the moment he is only thinking about winning the Champions League, but in two years ,he would like to return to play in Italy. There had been negotiations in the past and then nothing more was done." (via Virgilio)

Chelsea looking to extend Jorginho's contract

Chelsea are keen to keep Jorginho at Stamford Bridge and have begun talks to extend his deal. Fabrizio Romano claims the Blues see him as an integral part of the starting XI and want him to stay at the club.

Chelsea will soon open talks with Jorginho about his contract - player's priority is extending the agreement with Chelsea.



Chelsea are also preparing a new contract bid for the young striker Armando Broja, chased by European clubs after his amazing season at Vitesse.

João Santos also spoke about Jorginho's part in Chelsea reaching the Champions League final and said:

"Jorge is very happy with the Champions League final reached with his team, he deserved this coveted milestone to the sound of great performances. He showed his qualities." (via Virgilio)

Under Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea play with a three-at-the-back formation, allowing Jorginho a little bit of freedom to roam around in the midfield. However, with the Italian national team, Roberto Mancini prefers a 3-man midfield and the Chelsea man has to stick to his position all the time.

João Santos spoke about it and said:

"At Chelsea he plays in a two, at the Italian national team a three. A great player doesn't have problems with formations, he always plays with great intensity and I must say a complete player." (via Virgilio)

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday, May 8 – a rehearsal for the Champions League final later this month.