Chelsea star's father reveals player was closing in on move to join Bundesliga giants in the summer, Blues swooped in at last minute

Chelsea midfielder Kendry Paez's father has revealed that the youngster was close to joining Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

The Blues have been very active in the transfer market in recent windows, signing some of the most exciting young players in the world for over €1 billion. They completed the signing of 16-year-old Ecuadorian phenom Paez in the summer, narrowly beating Borussia Dortmund to his signature.

The west London side were discreet with Paez's signing from Independiente del Valle as he signed a contract in the summer. An agreement had been reached for the transfer of the whiz-kid since February, and he will join the club in 2025 after turning 18.

Ray Paez, Kendry's father, recently revealed that Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund were primed to sign the youngster before the Blues swooped in. He said (via Sports Witness):

"It was a nice anecdote, everything was ready for me to go to Borussia Dortmund, the trip was ready to go, Chelsea appeared again, we spoke to his agent and he signed with Chelsea. We were going to sign with Borussia Dortmund there in Germany but everything changed.”

Paez Sr. revealed that Chelsea had made an initial contact before slowing things down. They then picked up the pace when it became obvious that they were about to miss out on the player, beating Dortmund to him.

Paez has emerged as one of the most talked-about teenagers in world football after his performances for club and country. He has made 18 senior appearances for Independiente del Valle and also scored one goal.

The Blues announced is arrival this summer before signing his countryman Moises Caicedo months later for a Premier League-record fee of £115 million. Paez was the first official signing of the Mauricio Pochettino era at the club.

Chelsea have secured gem in Kendry Paez

Shortly after the first reports emerged of the Blues agreeing a deal for Paez early this year, the then-15-year-old made himself known. He captained Ecuador at the U-17 South American Championship, contributing two goals and six assists in eight games.

Paez was invited for the U-20 World Cup months later and became the youngest player to score in the competition. He has since made his senior debut for Ecuador, becoming the country's youngest-ever player. He is also the second-youngest player to appear for a South American nation ever, after Diego Maradona.

Chelsea have spent a fee that could reportedly rise to $20 million to sign the 16-year-old this summer. He will join them in 2025, once he turns 18, and is expected to be a future star. The belief at the club is that they have signed one of the best youngsters in world football, and he has proven them right so far.