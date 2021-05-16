Chelsea star's girlfriend slams Thomas Tuchel after he was snubbed for FA Cup final

Chelsea star Tammy Abraham's partner Leah Monroe has revealed her frustration towards Thomas Tuchel after the striker was left out of the Blues squad for the FA Cup final against Leicester City on Saturday.

Tammy Abraham has been a peripheral figure at Chelsea since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel.

The Chelsea youth academy product was a regular under the management of Frank Lampard and finished as the club's top scorer in the Premier League last season with 15 goals in 34 appearances.

Abraham is currently Chelsea's top goal-scorer in all competitions this season with 12 goals despite struggling for playing time in recent months.

Tuchel decided to play Timo Werner up front in Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Leicester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday and brought Olivier Giroud on as a second-half substitute.

Tammy Abraham was left out of the squad entirely, causing a reaction from fans, pundits and the player's girlfriend.

"How on earth do you make the decision to leave your top goal-scorer out of the squad for a final? The same person who even scored the goals to actually qualify for this competition. It's not making any sense whatsoever. Not even the bench?! This has to be a joke," said Monroe on her Instagram stories, before later deleting the message.

Chelsea were heavy favorites to win the FA Cup final, but were unable to get past a stern Leicester City defense. The Foxes won the summit clash thanks to a spectacular long-range striker from Youri Tielemans in the second half.

Chelsea will have the chance to win a trophy this season if they beat Manchester City in the final of the UEFA Champions League on May 30.

Tammy Abraham likely to leave Chelsea this summer

Chelsea are reportedly open to parting ways with Tammy Abraham this summer. The 23-year-old will not be short of suitors after two impressive seasons with the Blues.

Rumors have suggested that Frank Lampard could look to take the Chelsea striker to Crystal Palace if he is hired as the new manager of the Eagles in the coming weeks.

Chelsea will look to receive a sizeable fee for Abraham rather than send him out on loan as they will need to raise funds to sign a new striker.