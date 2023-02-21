Chelsea star’s wife likes controversial tweet asking club to sack ‘deadbeat’ coach Graham Potter

Chelsea star Thiago Silva's wife Belie liked a tweet of a fan asking the Blues to sack Graham Potter, considering their dismal recent form.

They are winless in five games and have won only twice in their last 15 outings across competitions. The Blues have lost their last two games, including against bottom-placed Premier League side Southampton in their last match, which have rung the alarm bells.

Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel at the club helm in September. While the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager made an encouraging start, the club have suffered a massive dip in form recently, Chelsea are tenth in the Premier League table with 31 points from 23 games.

Fans are losing their patience, and the notion of sacking Potter, who was only recruited earlier in the season, has gathered pace. Belie Silva also received a similar comment under one of her tweets. She liked the fan's tweet.

The tweet went:

"Can u ask silva to coach our club himself because we have a deadbeat tacticless coach who doesn't know what he is doing. He doesn't even understand this is Chelsea football club. He thinks he is still at Brighton."

Thiago Silva has been one of the Blues' few bright lights in a calamitous season. Despite being 38, he has been solid at the back.

Jamie O'Hara says Chelsea need to give Graham Potter ultimatum

When asked what Chelsea should do with Graham Potter, former player Jamie O'Hara said that the Blues hierarchy should give the manager an ultimatum of three games to sort the situation out. He said (via talkSPORT):

“Two things I would do; one, I’d give (Potter) an ultimatum and say ‘you’ve got three games; sort this out.' You need to be more into it on the sidelines. I know that might not be Graham Potter, but his interviews are too like ‘Yeah it’s ok. We’re doing this. Wwe’re doing that.’ He needs more fire in his belly."

O'Hara added that Chelsea must sack Potter if a turnaround doesn't happen. He added that the club could re-hire Thomas Tuchel. O'Hara said:

"What because it’s Graham Potter and they’ve brought him in? You’ve got to sack him if it’s not working; get rid of him! That’s the Premier League; he’ll go and get another job; he’s a top manager. It ain’t working; get someone else in. Go and get (Mauricio Pochettino); go and get Tuchel back!”

The Blues will return to action on February 26 when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League away clash.

