Chelsea star Sam Kerr allegedly called a policeman a ‘stupid white PC’ after throwing up in a taxi during drunken night out

Chelsea Women star Sam Kerr is set to face prosecution after an alleged racially aggravated harassment of a police officer following a drunken night out. The striker is currently recovering from a season-ending knee injury she picked up during a training camp in January.

Kerr was charged with racially aggravated abuse of a police officer on Monday, March 4, after a night out in Twickenham, as per Daily Mail. The report claims that Kerr threw up in a taxi in which she was traveling and got into a dispute over the incident.

The Australian striker was allegedly approached by the police officer, who attempted to calm the unfolding situation. The 30-year-old then reportedly referred to the male officer as a "stupid white PC" in the encounter on January 30th.

Kerr was specifically charged with intentionally causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress to the male officer under section 31(1)(b) of the Crime and Disorder Act 1998. The Chelsea star will face a four-day trial in February 2025 after pleading not guilty when she appeared at the Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on February 1st.

Sam Kerr has been a key player for the Blues since joining them from the Chicago Red Stars in 2019 and has 99 goals in 128 appearances for the club. She won the WSL Golden Boot twice and helped the club win four league titles in her time there.

The ACL injury she suffered in January forced the club to target another striker, and they signed Mayra Ramirez from Levante for a British-record fee of £385,000. The Australian captain is set to miss out on the rest of the season and will return to action next season.

Chelsea linked with move for Spanish star

Chelsea have been linked with a move for highly-rated Spain international Nico Williams of Athletic Club. The 21-year-old winger has been one of the shining lights for his club this season and caught the eye of multiple top sides.

Journalist Matt Law said the Blues added Williams to their list of targets for the summer after a quiet January window. The winger has a release clause of around £43 million, which can be considered very affordable.

The Blues want to add quality to their attack after the failings of Mykhailo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling this season. The young forward, who has six goals and 11 assists this season, is regarded as a top prospect within the club.