Chelsea star Sam Kerr set to face trial over accusation of racially aggravated harassment of police officer: Reports

Chelsea and Australia star Sam Kerr is reportedly set to face trial for racially aggravated harassment of a police officer.

The Blues striker was accused of using insulting and threatening words at a police officer who was responding to issues regarding a taxi fare in January 2023. The Metropolitan police said in a statement (via The Guardian):

"Samantha Kerr, 30 (10.09.93) of Richmond was charged via postal charge requisition on 21 January with a racially aggravated offence under Section 4A Public Order Act 1986.

"The charge relates to an incident involving a police officer who was responding to a complaint involving a taxi fare on 30 January 2023 in Twickenham."

Kerr is now set to face trial in February next year, with the police officers in question scheduled to give evidence. Acknowledging the matter, Football Australia said it was aware of the incident and will continue to monitor the situation:

"As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are unable to provide further comment at this time, Our focus remains on supporting all our players, both on and off the field. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide support as appropriate.”

Being the captain of the Australian national team, Kerr is a widely recognized and popular figure. She joined Chelsea halfway through the 2019/20 season and has notched up 99 strikes in 128 matches for the team across competitions.

She also finished second to Spain’s Aitana Bonmati at the Ballon d'Or awards in 2023.

Football Australia chief executive responds to question on whether Chelsea star Sam Kerr should be Matildas captain

Sam Kerr for Australia

Football Australia chief executive James Johnson believes that the federation must establish facts before taking a call on Chelsea attacker Sam Kerr's captaincy of the Australian national team.

Kerr is currently out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury that she suffered during a training camp in January this year. When asked about her status as captain until the case's closure, Johnson said (via BBC Sport):

"We are trying to get to the bottom of it at the moment... we've got to find out what actually happened. I haven't spoken to Sam other than a text message to check in on her wellbeing."

Kerr is undoubtedly one of Australia's most important players. She currently holds the record for all-time goals scored in national team colors, having bagged 64 goals in 125 appearances.