Chelsea star says he had to drive for over 3 hours after missing flight due to drug test

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva was seemingly summoned for a doping test after the Blues' Premier League victory over Everton at the weekend.

Chelsea got their 2022-23 Premier League season off to a winning start, beating Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday (August 6). Jorginho's penalty late in the first half won the match for the visitors.

Starring in the game for Thomas Tuchel's side was Silva, who teamed up with Kalidou Koulibaly and Cesar Azpilicueta in the defense. The Brazilian put in a stellar performance at the back to ensure the victory.

The 37-year-old made three interceptions and four clearances against Frank Lampard's side. The central defender also made one successful tackle and blocked one shot on the afternoon.

Silva's performance for Chelsea saw him named the fans' man of the match on Saturday. However, it came with a side effect as revealed by the player himself on Instagram after the game.

The defender took to social media to disclose that he missed the Blues' flight back to London as he was called in for a drug test. He was thus forced to take a three-and-a-half hour drive back home. Football.london journalist Adam Newson wrote on Twitter:

"Thiago Silva missed the team flight back after yesterday’s game as he was chosen for doping testing. Guess that is what happens when you drop a man-of-the-match performance a month shy of your 38th birthday."

Players are often summoned for doping tests after matches in the Premier League. However, it will have come as bad news for Silva, who would have been keen to get a good night's rest after the match against Everton.

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in their next match

Chelsea and Silva will now turn their attention towards their next match in the Premier League. They are scheduled to lock horns with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (August 14).

Having already faced a team managed by a former manager (Lampard), the Blues will now go up against Antonio Conte's side in their first home match of the season. Spurs got their first full campaign under the Italian off to a winning start at the weekend.

Tottenham beat Southampton 4-1 at home in their match of the season on Saturday. James Ward-Prowse opened the scoring for the Saints, but Conte's side quickly executed a comeback.

Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier and Dejan Kulusevski got on the scoresheet for Spurs. An own-goal from Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu added to their tally.

