Chelsea star seen thumping badge and shouting at Mason Mount after Cole Palmer’s winner against Manchester United

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez was seen in celebratory mood as he faced Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount after the Blues completed a memorable comeback. The Blues made Premier League history as they came from behind to win, moving to within five points of their rivals.

For most of the 2000s and early 2010s, the Blues and Red Devils were usually at the forefront of the Premier League title race. The London side failed to win a league match against the Red Devils since 2017, a dismal run of 11 games.

The meeting between the sides at Stamford Bridge had a subplot, as Chelsea academy graduate and former poster boy Mason Mount returned to the club for the first time. The midfielder swapped blue for red after the Manchester club paid around £55 million to secure his signing, but injuries have caused him to struggle this season.

Fernandez and Mount were teammates briefly at Stamford Bridge in the second half of the 2022-23 season even if injuries hampered the English midfielder. Both players clashed in the second half of the match at Stamford Bridge after the introduction of Mount.

With United leading 3-2, Enzo Fernandez and Mason Mount clashed in an off-the-ball incident as the Englishman tried to waste time. There was, however, time for revenge for Fernandez when Chelsea scored their 101st minute winner.

As the players returned to the pitch following Cole Palmer's winner, the Argentine midfielder stood in front of Mount and thumped the badge on his chest. He also screamed some words at the Manchester United midfielder, appearing to taunt him following the defeat.

Chelsea finally end Manchester United hoodoo in memorable style

A tale of two systems ended in the most chaotic way imaginable as Manchester United squandered a 99th minute lead and ended up losing. For Mauricio Pochettino's side, it was a watershed moment where they finally got a break, and it came against their bitter rivals.

Cole Palmer's deflected shot brought up his first Chelsea hat-trick and his first in senior football, taking his tally in the league to 16. The England international became the first Blue to score a hat-trick against the Red Devils since Samuel Eto'o in 2014.

After a number of painful defeats and disappointing draws, Chelsea finally inflicted a defeat on the Red Devils. The Blues are now wwithin five points of United, despite having played a game less than Erik ten Hag's side.

