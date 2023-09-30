Chelsea star set to agree new deal amid rumors of possible exit - Reports

Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen is expected to reach an agreement with the club over a new contract. According to Football Insider, the Blues are optimistic of tying down the 21-year-old on a long-term deal.

This comes after the Dutchman was close to joining Burnley late in the summer transfer window. Multiple outlets reported that the Clarets, with whom he spent last season on loan, had a fee of over £30 million agreed. However, he rejected the move in order to stay and fight for his place at Stamford Bridge.

Maatsen's current deal at Chelsea is set to expire this season. Thus, the new deal could ensure a long-term future for him at the club or protect his transfer value for the London side.

The youngster was hugely impressive in pre-season. Naturally a left-back, he was deployed in multiple positions throughout the tour by new manager Mauricio Pochettino. He made his second start of the season as an attacker in the 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in the EFL Cup. He also has four appearances in the Premier League this season, all off the bench.

The Dutchman joined the Blues' academy in 2019, having been part of youth setups at Feyenoord, Sparta Rotterdam and PSV Eindhoven. He made his debut for the senior side as a substitute in an EFL Cup fixture against Grimsby Town in September 2019.

A bunch of loan moves followed, spending the 2020-21 campaign with Charlton Athletic and the 2021-22 season with Coventry City. Last year, he was a key player for Vincent Kompany's Burnley side that secured promotion to the Premier League. He made 42 appearances in all, bagging four goals and six assists.

Mauricio Pochettino rues loss of Chelsea star duo

Pochettino opened up on losing Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino claimed that it was difficult to replace the quality of both Reece James and Ben Chilwell. Speaking ahead of the side's Premier League clash against Fulham, the Argentine opened up on the pair's fitness issues.

He said in a press conference:

“In all the clubs, important players you always miss when they don’t play. Of course we always miss top players. When they are at their best, of course they are some of the best in the world.

“All of the team, we miss some important players. There’s only one Reece James and one Ben Chilwell. The club tried with Malo Gusto, Marc Cucurella and Levi can play there.”

James and Chilwell were named captain and vice-captain ahead of the season, indicating the belief placed upon them by the squad. However, James played only one game before suffering an injury, while Chilwell was forced off in the 1-0 win over Brighton.

It remains to be seen who Chelsea will have at either position against Fulham. Marc Cucurella impressed against the Seagulls and could play at left-back. However, with James out and Malo Gusto suspended, the right-back spot is up for grabs.