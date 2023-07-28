Chelsea star set to join Belgian club on loan this season - Reports

Chelsea goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina is reportedly poised for a loan move to Belgian side KAS Eupen in search of regular playing time.

The 19-year-old shot-stopper arrived at Stamford Bridge from Chicago Fire in the summer of 2022 for a transfer fee of £7.7 million. However, as part of the deal, he remained with the MLS side until January 1 before officially linking up with the Blues.

Despite signing a six-year deal with the Blues last year, Slonina faces stiff competition from Kepa Arrizabalaga and others. As a result, the talented United States international is reportedly set to join KAS Eupen on a season-long loan deal.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that negotiations between the Blues and KAS Eupen are nearing completion. The Belgian Pro League season is set to kick off, and it seems likely that Slonina could feature for Eupen in their upcoming matches.

Romano said via Twitter:

''EXCL: Belgian side KAS Eupen closing in on deal to sign Gabriel Slonina on loan from Chelsea, here we go soon. Understand agreement on the verge of being reached on one-year loan valid until June 2024. Slonina will play regularly and he’s key part of CFC future plans.''

Slonina showcased his potential last season by participating in eight Premier League 2 matches for Chelsea. The decision to send him on loan reflects the club's eagerness to provide the young goalkeeper with valuable experience and game time. A lack of a permanent move is also in line with their long-term vision for him.

Notably, Slonina's professional journey began with Chicago Fire. He made his debut for the club in August 2021 at the tender age of 17 years and 81 days, making him the youngest starting goalkeeper in MLS history.

His rapid progression and accomplishments in such a short span have cemented his status as a promising talent to watch. However, seeing how he would fair on his loan stint and when he breaks into the senior Chelsea squad will be interesting.

Chelsea determined to secure Moises Caicedo amidst £80m rejection from Brighton & Hove Albion: Report

Chelsea reportedly remain undeterred in pursuing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, despite the recent setback of having their £80 million bid turned down.

According to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, talks between the two clubs are ongoing. The London side is actively strategizing their next move to secure the talented midfielder's signature.

Caicedo has put in impressive performances over 53 games across competitions for Brighton since arriving from Beeschot V.A. in January 2022. He has also contributed two goals and three assists.

His performances have caught the attention of top European clubs, and Chelsea are keen to add the Ecuadorian player to their ranks. The 20-year-old's dynamic playing style, tenacity in the midfield, and versatility make him an attractive prospect for the club's long-term plans.