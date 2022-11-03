Chelsea star set to miss FIFA World Cup in Qatar after suffering hamstring injury 

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell is expected to miss the FIFA World Cup later this month due to a hamstring injury. On Wednesday, the English star hit the floor in the final minutes of the Blues' Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb.

The Guardian report that the hamstring injury is set to rule Chilwell out of the World Cup. He was expected to make Gareth Southgate's squad for the tournament in Qatar, but the latest setback could see him sit out.

When he pulled up, the defender was in control of the ball in the dying embers of the final group stage match. He was then seen wobbling across the pitch and into the tunnel with help from the Chelsea medical staff.

Chilwell is the latest addition to the Chelsea medical room, with Wesley Fofana and N'Golo Kante already ruled out of the World Cup. Reece James is racing against time following a knee injury, and his chances of making the England squad look slim.

Chelsea provide update on Ben Chilwell

Graham Potter spoke to Chelsea's official website after the win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday night. The manager was quizzed on the condition of Ben Chilwell, and he admitted things did not look good for the defender.

He said:

"It's not great. Obviously when he pulls up like that it's a concern, so we need to scan it, but it's not positive at the moment. It's a blow for us on an otherwise positive evening, I think. It's a blow, to see him pull up like that is not a great sight. So fingers crossed that when we get it scanned it isn't as bad, as it can be not severe. We have our fingers crossed at the moment, but obviously we're disappointed."

Potter continued:

"I think you'd have to say there are worries about him being okay for the World Cup. I don't want to add any more than that, but obviously when a player pulls up like he did and he felt it, it's never positive. He just felt something as he was setting off and it's not nice."

Chilwell was out for most of the 2021/22 season with an ACL injury and only returned by the end of the season. He continued to go in and out of the side as he was yet to reach full match fitness and was just getting back into his stride.

