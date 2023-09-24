Chelsea star set to miss next Premier League game after picking up fifth yellow card of the season for dissent

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson will miss their next league game at Fulham on October 2 after receiving his fifth yellow of the season for dissent on Sunday (September 24).

Mauricio Pochettino's 10-man side slumped to a disappointing 1-0 loss to Aston Villa, with striker Ollie Watkins scoring the game's only goal 17 minutes from time.

The Blues dominated early proceedings, with Raheem Sterling and Jackson getting thwarted by Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. However, Malo Gusto's red card for a dangerous tackle on Lucas Digne in the 58th minute pegged the Blues back. Ten minutes later, Jackson and Enzo Fernandez were hauled off, before Watkins' winner sunk the Blues.

Having seen yellows against Liverpool, West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth, Jackson saw another against yellow. That rules him out of the next clash at Fulham next weekend.

His only goal came this season against Luton Town, the only league game he didn't see a yellow in. Interestingly, that's also Chelsea's only Premier League win in six games this season.

Coming back to the game, Levi Colwill had blocked Watkins' effort. But the ricochet fell kindly to the Villa striker, who made no mistake with his second bite of the cherry.

Earlier, Axel Disasi's header was ruled out for a marginal offside as nothing seems to be going the Blues' way recently.

How have Chelsea fared this season?

Chelsea have stuttered and stumbled into the 2023-24 season. Despite splurging nearly £450 million in the summer, Mauricio Pochettino's side have won only one of their six league games, losing thrice.

With just five points, the Blues are a lowly 14th in the standings, with the relegation zone closer (four points) than the top four (nine points). The Villa loss was their second straight league defeat at home. They also lost by a solitary goal to Bournemouth three weeks ago, just before the international break.

Of course, the Blues have been hindered by a plethora of absentees. As many as nine players were missing for Pochettino for the Villa clash (as per Standard). That includes the likes of captain Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Romeo Lavia, and Wesley Fofana.

Pochettino's beleaguered side will now hope to return to winning ways against Brighton & Hove Albion at home on Wednesday (September 27) in the Carabao Cup.

Chelsea haven't won in three games since beating League 2 side AFC Wimbledon in the opening round of the cup competition last month.